The football truck video to end all football truck videos has finally arrived

I've never been hit by a speeding motor vehicle, but I feel pretty confident in the assumption that it would be extremely painful and difficult to get over. In this alternate reality where a four-wheeled monstrosity—let's say a truck—ran me over with reckless abandon, I would most likely move to another country, perhaps one without paved roads, in order to ensure that this would never happen again.

It wasn't a truck or car that hit this poor defensive player, however, but a fellow human being. In such a brutal way that I haven't seen before (or at least in a very long time.) Warning: The following clip is NSFW for those who don't want to see a person get hit so hard that their whole body shuffles off this mortal coil.

Loading View on Instagram

RELATED: This high school team eats actual pancakes when they make pancake blocks. The turnover chain has never been more dead

This ruthless football truck reminds me of those Looney Tunes sequences where you see the soul of Wile E. Coyote or Tom (of 'Tom & Jerry" fame) leave the body and ascend from its normal resting place.

You cannot tell me that these two images aren't the least bit similar.

RELATED: The new fastest man on earth is this Southern Miss punt returner

Perhaps the most disrespectful part of this entire clip is the "there you go, baby" you can hear in the periphery as the hit is taking place. It's either coming from the parent of the ball-carrier, who is in the midst of what can be deemed manslaughter in half of the country, or it's coming from a supporter of the defender who may have to eat their words as they're being said.

How the defender got back up so casually, the world may never know.