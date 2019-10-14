Trending
Truck Everlasting

The football truck video to end all football truck videos has finally arrived

By
2 hours ago

I've never been hit by a speeding motor vehicle, but I feel pretty confident in the assumption that it would be extremely painful and difficult to get over. In this alternate reality where a four-wheeled monstrosity—let's say a truck—ran me over with reckless abandon, I would most likely move to another country, perhaps one without paved roads, in order to ensure that this would never happen again.

It wasn't a truck or car that hit this poor defensive player, however, but a fellow human being. In such a brutal way that I haven't seen before (or at least in a very long time.) Warning: The following clip is NSFW for those who don't want to see a person get hit so hard that their whole body shuffles off this mortal coil.

Loading

View on Instagram

RELATED: This high school team eats actual pancakes when they make pancake blocks. The turnover chain has never been more dead

This ruthless football truck reminds me of those Looney Tunes sequences where you see the soul of Wile E. Coyote or Tom (of 'Tom & Jerry" fame) leave the body and ascend from its normal resting place.

You cannot tell me that these two images aren't the least bit similar.

RELATED: The new fastest man on earth is this Southern Miss punt returner

Perhaps the most disrespectful part of this entire clip is the "there you go, baby" you can hear in the periphery as the hit is taking place. It's either coming from the parent of the ball-carrier, who is in the midst of what can be deemed manslaughter in half of the country, or it's coming from a supporter of the defender who may have to eat their words as they're being said.

How the defender got back up so casually, the world may never know.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Playoffs

St. Louis Cardinals coach makes two holes-in-one before playoff game, proves Cardinals aren't...

24 minutes ago
Truck Everlasting

The football truck video to end all football truck videos has finally arrived

2 hours ago
Buckets

The Washington Wizards' Topgolf outing wasn't nearly as gruesome as you'd expect

4 hours ago
Hope Hurts the Most

College Football Playoff Hope-O-Meter: Where dreams come to die

6 hours ago
Big Man On Campus

LSU, everything about LSU, is our college football star of the week

7 hours ago
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Dolphins all but lock up Tua Tagovailoa with epic Tank...

9 hours ago
Monday Superlatives

The mystery's over: Zion Williamson will be an NBA star

9 hours ago
We Want Robot Refs

This overturned call in the Memphis-Temple game might be the biggest screw-job in the history...

October 12, 2019
Fails

New Mexico running back is college football's biggest bozo after celebrating touchdown too...

October 12, 2019
He's Not Wrong

Yankees MVP DJ LeMahieu admits he's an awful quote after giving series of awful quotes in a...

October 11, 2019
On Brand

Rickie Fowler shares first photos from his wedding to Allison Stokke, possibly wore Pumas to...

October 11, 2019
Nom Nom Nom

This high school team eats actual pancakes when they make pancake blocks. The turnover chain...

October 11, 2019
Rising Stars

The reference Pat McAfee made during the Syracuse-NC State broadcast should be enough to earn...

October 11, 2019
Viral Moments

The best part of Patriots vs. Giants was the birth of a new Eli Manning meme

October 11, 2019
MLB Playoffs

Big Papi spiking Frank Thomas' water bottle was the only good thing to come out of Game 5 of...

October 11, 2019
WAGs

European Tour winner gets interrupted by his fiancée closing port-o-potty door, has classic...

October 11, 2019
Gritty the Great

Lindsey Vonn, P.K. Subban and Gritty is the love triangle of our times

October 10, 2019
50 Shades of Bartolo

Bartolo Colón announces steamy new memoir, 'Big Sexy'

October 10, 2019
Related
The LoopSt. Louis Cardinals coach makes two holes-in-one be…
Golf News & ToursPhil Mickelson holds a nearly 26-year-old streak th…
HumorThe big problem with the MLB Playoffs
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 10/14/2019) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 10/14/2019). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2019 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection