an hour ago

The Estancia Club

Scottsdale, Ariz. / 7,314 yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.8021
The Estancia Club hole 6
Michael Paul/Courtesy of The Estancia Club

70. The Estancia Club

Tom Fazio (1995)/Tom Fazio (R. 2007)/Kevin Sutherland (R. 2010-2012)

Estancia, our Best New Private Course of 1996 was Tom Fazio’s initial entry into the Scottsdale scene. Positioned beneath the north slopes of Pinnacle Peak and routed to provide a variety of uphill and downhill shots and a change of direction on almost every hole, Estancia is an easterner’s version of rock-and-cactus architecture, with wide turf corridors, few desert carries and greens wilder than most. Former Fazio design associate Kevin Sutherland (no relation to the PGA Tour player of the same name) has made slight design adjustments in recent years.

100 Greatest History: Ranked since 1999. Highest ranking: No. 61, 2013-2014. Previous ranking: No. 74

Panelist comments:
“An absolutely beautiful Tom Fazio course spread out over 640 acres in Scottsdale. Breathtaking views almost distract the player from the difficult shots required to score well at this course. Use of the natural rock formations add to the ambience. A magnificent club house adds to the over-all wonderful golf experience.”

“One of the best conditioned courses I've played in years. This embodies our conditioning definition: firm and fast fairways with firm yet receptive greens.”

“I like the way the 1st and 10th tees line up and proximity to clubhouse and practice facility.Elevated tee boxes provide marvelous views of the surrounding Scottsdale area within Pinnacle Peak. Tom Fazio wonderfully incorporates the natural features of the desert terrain. ”

“An upper echelon of attention to detail all around. They have a piece of paper that they give to you with how high the grass is growing around the course. Crazy!”

“One of the standouts in the Scottsdale area. Lots of fun and beautiful sights on the course, just not quite tough enough, or possessing enough charm, to get to the top level.”

The Estancia Club hole 5
Michael Paul/Courtesy of The Estancia Club

Hole No. 5

The Estancia Club hole 6
Michael Paul/Courtesy of The Estancia Club

Hole No. 6

Hole No. 11

The Estancia Club hole 12
Michael Paul/Courtesy of The Estancia Club

Hole No. 12

The Estancia Club hole 17
Michael Paul/Courtesy of The Estancia Club

Hole No. 17

Trending Now
Related
Golf CoursesWinged Foot Golf Club (West) Course Review & Photos…
Golf CoursesFlint Hills National Golf Club - Golf Digest
Golf CoursesThe Quarry at La Quinta - Golf Digest
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection