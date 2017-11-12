The ending of this French league basketball game is the highlight of the weekend

This weekend was one of those weekends where sports were at their absolute peak. College football's Saturday slate featured multiple marquee matchups, NBA and NHL are in full swing, college basketball is back and we still have a full Sunday of NFL football ahead. In other words, we forgive you if you couldn't tune in to this LNB Pro A French League game between Levallois and JL Bourg Basket, not that it was on TV and you had the opportunity to watch.

Luckily, we have the internet to get us up to speed on all things French pro basketball, and provide us with the highlight of the weekend, and possibly the year. Late in the fourth quarter, JL Bourg Basket trailed 82-79 when they inbounded the ball to Georgia Tech alumni Zachery Peacock, who buried a three-pointer from well past NBA range to tie the game at 82 with one second remaining. While the JL Bourg home crowd went absolutely wild, Levaillos inbounded the ball to former NBA power forward Boris Diaw, who threw up one last prayer. The rest is LNB Pro A league history:

I don't believe... what I just saw! Diaw with the banks-shot-toilet-bowl-roll game winner from half-court to walk it off. The three ball was the former NBA champion's 20th point of the night to go with his six boards and six assists. At 35 years old, the Frenchman is still going strong in his country's top-tier pro basketball league. Can you say NBA comeback anyone?