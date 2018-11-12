The clubs Vijay Singh used to win the Charles Schwab Cup Championship

Vijay Singh hadn’t posted a top-10 finish on the PGA Tour Champions since his win at the Constellation Senior Players Championship in July, but he finished the season on a strong note with his third victory of the season. Singh took home the title at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship thanks to a spectacular final-round 61 that gave him a four-stroke victory over runner-up Tim Petrovic.

Singh won despite a somewhat lackluster iron game (he ranked just 16th in greens in regulation). His game off the tee, however, was impressive. Singh used a 8.5-degree Ping G400 LST driver with a TPT shaft (the same club he had at the Senior Players) to rank third in distance at 310.1 yards, including a 357-yard poke on Saturday that was the week’s second-longest tee shot. Ping led the field in most drivers played at Arizona Country Club.

Around the green, Singh gained even more of an edge on the field, and he did so with short-game clubs you wouldn't normally find in most tour players’ bags. Singh ranked second in scrambling, getting up-and-down an impressive 16 of 19 times (84.21 percent) using his Wilson FG Tour PMP wedges in a cross-handed fashion. His putting was also spot on, ranking second in putts per green in regulation using a Bloodline R1-J putter. Singh was an early adopter to the club, which can stand up on it own thanks to an ultra-lightweight shaft and features an oversize, red-colored blade-style head.

What Vijay Singh had in the bag at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship :

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x

Driver: Ping G400 LST, 8.5 degrees

3-wood: Callaway Rogue Sub Zero, 13 degrees

3-wood: TaylorMade M2, 16.5 degrees

Irons (3): Srixon ZU 85; (4-9): Mizuno MP-4; (PW): Wilson FG Tour PMP

Wedges: Wilson FG Tour PMP (54, 59 degrees)

Putter: Bloodline R1-J