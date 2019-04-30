The clubs Tom Pernice Jr. and Scott Hoch used to win the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge

Tom Pernice Jr. got the day started on the right note, and Scott Hoch finished it as the oldest winner in PGA Tour Champions history as the pair won the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge.

The unusual team event features one round on the 7,036-yard Ozarks National course and two on the Jack Nicklaus-designed Top of the Rock, a par-3 layout with holes ranging from 114 to 202 yards. On Sunday, Pernice used his Titleist 718 AP2 7-iron and knocked in his first shot of the day on the 175-yard first hole at Top of the Rock for a hole in one. By day’s end, Pernice and Hoch had produced an eight-under-par 46 that gave them a five-shot win over the teams of Vijay Singh and Carlos Franco and Paul Broadhurst and Kirk Triplett.

"Obviously when they go in, it's a little bit lucky, but I did hit a very good shot," Pernice said. "Followed it up with a birdie on 2, so that was a great start."

The win also made Hoch, at age 63, the oldest winner ever on the senior circuit. Hoch, who represented Yonex for a number of years on the PGA Tour, used the company’s cavity-back 501-CB irons and Titleist Vokey Spin Milled wedges.

What Tom Pernice Jr. and Scott Hoch had in the bag at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge :

Tom Pernice Jr.

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Driver: Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero , 10.5 degrees

3-wood: Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero , 15 degrees

Hybrids: Callaway Rogue (17, 21 degrees)

Irons (4-9): Titleist 718 AP2 ; (PW): Titleist Vokey SM7

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 (53, 60 degrees)

Putter: Edel Classic

Scott Hoch

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Driver: Vertical Groove, 9.5 degrees

3-wood: Callaway XR Pro, 14 degrees

5-wood: Callaway XR Pro, 18 degrees

Irons (3-9): Yonex CB-501; (PW): Bridgestone J15CB

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Spin Milled (56, 60 degrees)

Putter: Odyssey EXO 7