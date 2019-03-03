The clubs Sung Hyun Park used to win the HSBC Women's World Championship

Sung Hyun Park credited a meeting with Tiger Woods for giving her “such a good energy, that made me win this tournament” after she captured the HSBC Women’s World Championship by two shots over Minjee Lee.

Park did that by playing like Woods—who she met during a photo shoot for TaylorMade—in the final round, producing a final-round 64. Park got off to a hot start once again at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore, making four birdies over the first six holes, including three approach shots inside six feet. For the four rounds Park was 14 under par over the opening six-hole stretch. Park uses TaylorMade’s new P760 irons with a P790 model for her 4-iron. Park hit 17 of 18 greens in the final round, and 57 of 72 (79.17 percent) for the week.

Park then let her 34-inch TaylorMade Spider X putter take over, holing a 20-foot birdie putt on the seventh hole and another 20-footer on No. 10 for birdie. An eight-footer for an up-and-down birdie from the sand on the par-5 13th followed, and a final 10-footer for birdie on the par-5 16th put her up by two shots to provide some breathing room.

One significant equipment change from her previous wins was a switch to TaylorMade’s TP5x ball after using Titleist’s Pro V1x for more than a decade. Park cited the ability to control spin as a primary reason for the change. Her TP5x has the number 9 on it. Park was born in September and says that 9 is “the most structurally beautiful number,” which is why she uses it.

She also had nine birdies in her final round, which was pretty “structurally beautiful” as well.

What Sung Hyun Park had in the bag at the HSBC Women’s World Championship

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x

Driver: TaylorMade M5 460, 9 degrees

3-wood: TaylorMade M6, 15 degrees

Hybrid: TaylorMade M3, 17 degrees

Irons (4): TaylorMade P790; (5-PW): TaylorMade P760

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (50, 54, 58 degrees)

Putter: TaylorMade Spider X