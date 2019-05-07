The clubs Scott McCarron used to win the Insperity Invitational

Saying he “had to keep the pedal down," Scott McCarron birdied five of the final 13 holes Sunday to win the Insperity Invitational by two shots over Scott Parel at The Woodlands Country Club in Texas. The win was McCarron’s second in three weeks on the PGA Tour Champions and the 10th of his senior career.

Almost all facets of McCarron’s game were working as he produced a 199 total over 54 holes. McCarron ranked fifth in driving distance with his Callaway Epic Flash driver and T-5 in greens in regulation with his Ping S55 irons. On the greens, he wielded his trusty TaylorMade Ghost Spider Long putter to lead the field in putts per green in regulation.

Still, McCarron needed some key shots down the stretch, perhaps none more important than the 6-iron he hit at the 175-yard, par-3 16th hole that came to rest a foot from the hole, leading to a kick-in birdie and upping his lead to two shots.

Going forward, the 53-year-old has no plans to slow down. "I'm not done yet," McCarron said. "I want to win a lot more and I want to win the Schwab Cup. That was my goal at the start of this year, which has been the goal the start of the last few years. We're trying to get that done and today helps."

What Scott McCarron had in the bag at the Insperity Invitational :

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Driver: Callaway Epic Flash , 10.5 degrees

3-wood: TaylorMade M2, 15 degrees

Hybrid: Tour Edge Exotics CBX 119, 19 degrees

Irons (4-PW): Ping S55

Wedges: Cleveland RTX (52, 56, 60 degrees)

Putter: TaylorMade Ghost Spider Long