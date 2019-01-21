Winner's Bag2 hours ago

The clubs Eun-Hee Ji used to win the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions

Eun-Hee Ji is known for her love of building things with Legos—the 2009 U.S. Women's Open champion says she often builds with Legos to unwind during a tournament. Sunday at the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Ji needed to rebuild her confidence a little after opening with a pair of bogeys. A chip-in birdie on the third hole, followed by another on the fourth, helped turn things around, and Ji's final-round even-par 70 gave her a two-stroke win over Mirim Lee.

The less-than-stellar final round played in chilly, windy conditions at the Four Seasons Golf & Sports Club in Orlando, belied the fact she played beautifully for most of the tournament. Overall Ji hit 57 of 72 greens in regulation with a set of Mizuno JPX 919 Tour irons that she just started using this year.

After that initial major victory in 2009 at Saucon Valley Country Club, Ji went more than eight years before winning again. But the 32-year-old now she has three victories in a 15-month span, giving her five LPGA Tour wins to date.

What Eun-Hee Ji had in the bag at the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Driver: TaylorMade M3 460, 9.5 degrees

3-wood: TaylorMade M2 2017, 17 degrees

5-wood: TaylorMade M2 2017, 18 degrees

Hybrids: TaylorMade M1 (21, 24 degrees)

Irons (5-PW): Mizuno JPX 919 Tour

Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 (54, 58 degrees)

Putter: Scotty Cameron by Titleist Concept Newport 2

