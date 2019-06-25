Winning Club2 hours ago

Hannah Green's equipment: The most crucial club she used to win the KPMG Women's PGA Championship

By
KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Final Round
Stacy RevereCHASKA, MINNESOTA - JUNE 23: Hannah Green of Australia hits from a green side bunker on the 18th green during the final round of the KPMG PGA Championship at Hazeltine National Golf Club on June 23, 2019 in Chaska, Minnesota. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Hannah Green watched as Sung Hyun Park cut her lead to one shot, as Park made birdie on Hazeltine National’s 18th hole in the group ahead of her. When Green hooked the ball into the left-hand greenside bunker moments later, she was faced with a short-sided bunker shot that she absolutely had to get close in order to have a chance to secure the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Green settled in and executed a well-played shot, accentuated by the rewarding “thump” sound a good bunker shot makes, and she watched the ball trickle to some feet from the hole—a putt she would make, setting off the requisite celebration from her peers.

The club Green used to pull off that bunker shot was a 58-degree Cleveland RTX-4 wedge. The club boasts a black satin finish and is the company’s low bounce model. The length of the wedge is 34.875 inches and has a Nippon NS Pro 980 R shaft and Golf Pride’s New Decade Multicompound 60R black/white grip. The swingweight is D-4.

RELATED: Winner's Bag: The clubs Hannah Green used to win the KPMG Women's PGA

The club also has one other vital stat—the club that won the Women’s PGA Championship.

Click here to shop the Cleveland RTX-4 wedge at Golf Galaxy.

