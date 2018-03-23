The Butch Harmon Swing Clinic

ABOUT

Every industry has a headliner. In golf instruction, it’s Butch Harmon, who has been ranked No. 1 by his peers on Golf Digest’s 50 Best Teachers going on 20 years. Butch has helped three players get to No. 1 in the world: Greg Norman, Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson. And from his school in Henderson, Nev., he teaches players just like you—but good luck getting a spot.

Here’s the next-best thing: a video curriculum that captures Butch’s commonsense brand of golf instruction. In five long-form video lessons, he takes you through all of the parts of the swing you need to know: pre-swing fundamentals, adding speed, dialing in your ball-striking and fixing those nagging faults that send your scores too high. Butch also shows you how to turn your range time into better shots on the course. Along the way, he shares lessons he has learned from being around the game’s best players, and what those lessons can do for you.

This is a rare opportunity to hear from one of the great characters the game has ever seen. Join us on this revealing, entertaining journey to game improvement.