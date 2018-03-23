The Butch Harmon Short-Game Clinic

Buy Now

5

Video Lessons

Substantial, easy-to-use content on all the do's and don'ts and fixing common faults.

30

Swing Thoughts

Simple tips and strategies to bring with you on the course. Click to email them to yourself.

7

Drills

Practice techniques guaranteed to make your range time more efficient—and more fun.

ABOUT

The great players find a way to make things simple, and so do the great instructors. Butch Harmon, ranked No. 1 by his peers on Golf Digest’s 50 Best Teachers in America for nearly two decades, has refined short-game instruction into a simple, no-nonsense craft. Just ask Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson or Rickie Fowler—to name a few of his tour students.

In this comprehensive video program, Butch takes you through all the important shots from the wedges in. You’ll learn to stick your pitch shots close, handle tricky greenside lies, get out of the sand in one swing and make the putts that keep a good round going. Butch also shares the practice drills and on-course strategies that he has taught—or learned from—his famous students. It’s not about making it sophisticated; it’s about making it simple. And shooting lower scores.

Check out Butch’s full curriculum around the greens. Now you can learn what so many top players already know: Nobody does it better than Butch. He will make you a better player.

VIDEO LESSONS

1 30 to 70 Yards Out

2 Greenside Shots

3 Playing the Slopees

4 Bunker Shots

5 Putting

INSTRUCTORS

Butch Harmon

No. 1 on Golf Digest's 50 Best Teachers in America

The Butch Harmon Short-Game Clinic

Or get All Access for just $10/month. Learn more

Buy This Class
See More Classes
There’s more where that came fromWe’ve got classes to help you
  • Hit nail-straight drives
  • Putt like you've never putt before
  • Get your head in the game
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection