You want to get in shape, and you want to do exercises that will improve your golf game. The problem is, you don’t want to join a gym or buy a bunch of expensive fitness equipment. We get it. When it comes to working out, convenience is king. That’s why we asked golf-fitness trainer Jennifer Fleischer to develop an exercise program that golfers can do anywhere, anytime, with virtually no equipment and the potential for quick payoffs on the course.

Introducing “The Anywhere Golf Workout.” Fleischer, an avid golfer, has assembled a fitness program that trains all the muscle groups engaged in an effective golf swing. It’s simple, convenient and practical, offering a variety of ways to target the areas that commonly hold golfers back. How do you know if you have physical limitations? Fleischer offers a five-part assessment in the first video that will help you understand how your body should move during the swing. Fail any of the tests, and she’ll teach you an exercise to address the issue. Even better, those corrective exercises can be used as warm-ups for the rest of the program.

Each of the remaining videos targets a specific area of the body. There’s one for the core muscles in your midsection, one for the upper body and one for the lower body. In each video, you’ll learn the moves that will increase your strength and flexibility and even improve cardiovascular health. The best part? You can do them anywhere!