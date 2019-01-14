138. Streamsong (Blue)

Tom Doak (2012)

Although congenial rivals, Tom Doak and Bill Coore actually collaborated on Streamsong’s original 36-hole routing, walking the site and mentally weaving holes around stunning mounds, lagoons, sand spits, savannahs and swamp, all elements left after a strip-mining operation. Coore then gave Doak first choice on which 18 he wanted to build, so Doak’s Blue Course includes a few holes routed by Coore. (Coore and Crenshaw’s Red, ranked No. 112, contains some holes originally envisioned by Doak.) The Blue starts a bit more dramatically, with the back tee on hole one atop a 75-foot sand dune. It has more water carries off the tee, and it’s also a bit more compact, since it sits in the center with the Red Course looping around its outside edges. The Blue definitely has the bolder set of greens, some with massive shelves and dips. The new addition of No. 169 Streamsong (Black) by Gil Hanse only adds to the spirited competition among designers. The theme song at Streamsong seems to be: “Anything You Can Do, I Can Do Better.”

Panelist comments:

Pinterest Courtesy of Laurence Lambrecht Hole No. 3

Pinterest Courtesy of Laurence Lambrecht Hole No. 7

Pinterest Courtesy of Laurence Lambrecht Hole No. 12

Pinterest Courtesy of Laurence Lambrecht Hole No. 13

Pinterest Courtesy of Laurence Lambrecht Hole No. 18