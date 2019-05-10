Strategic Golf, with Dean Reinmuth

3

Video Lessons

Substantial, easy-to-use content on all the do's and don'ts and fixing common faults.

19

Swing Thoughts

Simple tips and strategies to bring with you on the course. Click to email them to yourself.

ABOUT

The old saying goes, “You don’t play golf swing, you play golf.” It’s an important reminder that knowing how to hit all the shots is only half the equation for being a good golfer. The other half is understanding how to navigate the course to shoot lower scores.

In this video series, Golf Digest Teaching Professional Dean Reinmuth takes you on a guided tour of a course near his golf-school headquarters in the San Diego area, stopping at a par 4, a par 3 and a par 5. Reinmuth explains all the basic things you need to know to handle every type of hole in the fewest strokes—no matter what course you play. You’ll learn how to position your tee shots for the best angles into the green; how to get the clubs you like in your hand more often; what it means to be short-sided and how to recover; and how to exploit elements of a course’s design. It’s a revealing journey, particularly if your notion of good strategy is to try to hit the ball as far down the fairway as you can and then take dead aim at the flag. (Sound familiar?)

Watching this series is like spending quality time with a PGA Tour caddie, taking one shot at a time and making smart decisions. Don’t blow another round because of poor planning.

VIDEO LESSONS

1 Par-4 Strategy

2 Par-3 Strategy

3 Par-5 Strategy

