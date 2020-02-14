Steven Adams' first career 3-pointer was even more glorious than we could have imagined

In an era when big men are showing off their range and launching threes left and right, Steven Adams has said the hell with that. The Oklahoma City center's domain is in the paint, where he gets high-percentage shots, physically punishes the opposition, grabs boards and plays stellar defense. He's as old school as they come.

That's why it's not all that shocking to hear he had never made a 3-pointer in his career prior to Thursday night, and he had only ever attempted nine. On Thursday he attempted the 10th three of his career and drilled it, and it was even more glorious than we all could have hoped for. With 3.3 seconds remaining in the first half and his Thunder leading the New Orleans Pelicans 63-58, point guard Chris Paul took the inbound pass from Adams, turned up court and then immediately passed it back to Adams, who heaved one up from beyond half court with one hand:

Nothing. But. Net. Gimme another look at that shimmy:

Outstanding. By the way, the man who assisted it, CP3, told Adams in a game earlier this season to try the one-hand heave. Because anything would be better than what Adams did here:

As I watch this clip, all I can hear in my head is Wake Forest alumni Alex Myers saying "can you be a better teammate than CP3? Did you know he's second only to LeBron among active players in the NBA in VORP? He's THE GOAT PG!!" Honestly, he might have a point.

Adams finished the night with 11 points, 11 boards, 3 blocks and one huge 3 ball in OKC's 123-118 win over the Pelicans, who were a 3.5-point favorite at home. The victory puts the Thunder just a game and a half back of the Houston Rockets, who own the 5 seed. Go get yourself a big ol' steak, Steve.

