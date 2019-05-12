Steve Stricker's bid for first major, at Regions Tradition, postponed by inclement weather until Monday

Steve Stricker will have to wait until Monday if he is going to win the first major championship of his career. The final round of the Regions Tradition in Birmingham, Ala., was suspended and will resume on Monday morning.

Stricker is leading Bernhard Langer, David Toms and Billy Andrade by two strokes through 54 holes. Stricker has won 12 times on the PGA Tour and has three PGA Tour Champions victories, but none of them have come in majors. Stricker, incidentally, is entered in the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black this week.

Play was delayed 45 minutes on Sunday morning, and 20 minutes after the final round began, play was suspended again because of heavy rainfall and possible lightning. At 12:45 p.m. (CDT), play was called for the day.