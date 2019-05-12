PGA Tour Championsan hour ago

Steve Stricker's bid for first major, at Regions Tradition, postponed by inclement weather until Monday

By
Regions Tradition - Final Round
Drew HallowellSteve Stricker is leading the Regions Tradition by two strokes. (Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images)

Steve Stricker will have to wait until Monday if he is going to win the first major championship of his career. The final round of the Regions Tradition in Birmingham, Ala., was suspended and will resume on Monday morning.

Stricker is leading Bernhard Langer, David Toms and Billy Andrade by two strokes through 54 holes. Stricker has won 12 times on the PGA Tour and has three PGA Tour Champions victories, but none of them have come in majors. Stricker, incidentally, is entered in the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black this week.

Play was delayed 45 minutes on Sunday morning, and 20 minutes after the final round began, play was suspended again because of heavy rainfall and possible lightning. At 12:45 p.m. (CDT), play was called for the day.

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursScott McCarron wins Insperity Invitational, his sec…
Golf News & ToursKenny Perry, Kirk Triplett set 36-hole scoring reco…
Golf News & ToursStrege: Survival Test at Oak Hill - Golf Digest
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection