Steve Stricker makes hole-in-one, celebrates in extremely Steve Stricker fashion

Steve Stricker faced a difficult decision this week: Should he play in a PGA Tour Champions major at the Bridgestone Senior Players or should he play at his personal unofficial fifth major, the John Deere Classic? The 52-year-old opted for the former, and just seven holes into his opening round, it's clear he made the right choice.

PODCAST: Steve Stricker on being Ryder Cup captain & putting philosophy

After birdieing the first two holes at Firestone, which is hosting the tournament for the first time, Stricker strung together four pars before getting to the par-3 7th. There, the man who dominated the U.S. Senior Open two weeks ago kept his magical summer going with a hole-in-one to grab the early lead. And the mild-mannered U.S. Ryder Cup captain celebrated the ace in extremely Steve Stricker fashion. Check it out:

A quick raise of the arms followed by a few high-fives. That's it. Nothing loud. Nothing flashy. Just vintage Strick Show.

The 12-time PGA Tour winner, including three times at his beloved John Deere Classic, is in peak form as well. In addition to his six-shot win at the U.S. Senior Open, Stricker also won the first PGA Tour Champions major of the season, the Regions Tradition, by six shots. A win this week would match him with Jack Nicklaus and Bernhard Langer as the only golfers to win three senior majors in the same year.

RELATED: Our 13 best bets to win the 2019 British Open

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS