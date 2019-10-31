Trending
Get well soon, Steph

Stephen Curry's broken hand shakes up the celebrity golf circuit

By
an hour ago
Stephen Curry
Photo by Walter Iooss Jr.

Stephen Curry's broken hand will not make much of an impact on this NBA season other than basketball fans being robbed of watching him play. That much was clear by the fact the Golden State Warriors were losing to the Phoenix Suns by 29 points when it happened. But it could have a major impact on the celebrity golf circuit.

Seriously, basketball-wise, the injury is probably a blessing in disguise for the 31-year-old. After five consecutive seasons of making trips to the NBA Finals, he can let his body rest up while the team tanks, creating a similar situation to David Robinson's season-ending injury in the 1996-'97 season. The Spurs got the No. 1 pick and added Tim Duncan to an already strong team and boom, a dynasty was born. The Warriors will add a top pick in addition to welcoming back Klay Thompson, already out for the season with a torn ACL, and boom, a dynasty could be re-born. Steph will come back from this just fine:

But in the meantime, poor Steph is going to miss his other passion while he recovers. And if you don't think Curry and other top celebrity golfers take their second sport seriously, you are more wrong than A.J. Hinch not turning to Gerrit Cole out of the bullpen in Game 7 of the World Series. Heck, on the same day this NBA season started, Steph announced a new golf equipment deal with Callaway:

And his most recent tweet hawked his new golf line—not basketball line—from Under Armour:

The former Golf Digest cover boy is among the elite on the celebrity golf circuit, in the same class as Tony Romo and Mark Mulder. Although Romo, the former Dallas Cowboys QB is the top dog right now after back-to-back titles at the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe and that two-under-par 70 in the first round of the PGA Tour's Safeway Open last month, Curry, who has had impressive showings of his own in two Web.com Tour events, is closing in.

Or, was closing in. This could set him back a bit. But though we might not see him on the court again this season, he's got until July to heal up and challenge Romo in Lake Tahoe. Hopefully, in the meantime, he can at least work on his putting.

