It’s always a bit of a bummer returning home from a long vacation with the realization that it’s time to go back to work. A package waiting at your doorstep, however, can make for a nice pick-me-up.

Especially when it is coming from Augusta National Golf Club.

On Tuesday, Tiger Woods was back at his South Florida home only to find that the hardware for his Masters victory in April had arrived.

“Came home to another package in the mail,” he noted on social media. “I think I can find a spot on the shelf for this one. Thanks everyone for your support, and thank you to my friends at @TheMasters.”

The 15-time major winner ended a 10-year winless drought in majors with his victory at Augusta National, where he won the fifth green jacket of his career and first since 2005. In addition, Woods received his fifth Masters trophy, a sterling silver replica of the Augusta National clubhouse.

Following a tie for 21st at the U.S. Open last month, he said he planned to “enjoy some family time” and that he was “going to take a little bit of time off.”

While it’s unclear whether the post office simply left the package on the front porch, or if someone had to sign for it, it does appear Woods’ downtime is coming to an end.

Now that he’s back home, he won’t have too much time to figure out where to put his newest trophy. The next start for Woods is (more than likely) just two weeks away, at the Open Championship at Portrush, where he’ll be trying to capture his fourth career claret jug and first since 2006.

