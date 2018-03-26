Short-Game Shortcuts

Substantial, easy-to-use content on all the do's and don'ts and fixing common faults.

Simple tips and strategies to bring with you on the course. Click to email them to yourself.

Practice techniques guaranteed to make your range time more efficient—and more fun.

You hear golfers say it all the time: “I’m wasting so many shots around the green—I need to work on my short game.” But what does that entail? Work certainly doesn’t sound like a fun time at the golf course. Well, we have some good news. If you follow this five-part video program, hosted by Golf Digest Best Young Teacher Mario Guerra, you’ll learn that there are only five key stroke-saving shots you need. Even better, you’ll learn the shortcuts to executing each of them so you don’t have to put in hours of practice. It’s not work. It’s fun. Mario simplifies the requirements to hitting expert pitches, chips, lobs, bunker shots and those long lag putts. He also gives you a skills challenge for each so you can monitor your progress as you start this journey to better scores.

1 The Go-To Chip Shot

2 The Perfect Pitch Shot

3 Best Bunker Shot Ever

4 The High-And-Soft Lob Shot

5 The Ultimate Lag Putt

