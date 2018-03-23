Golf Digest Schools Frequently Asked Questions

an hour ago

Please see below for a list of our most frequently asked questions.

What should I do if the videos won’t play?

We have encountered issues with Internet Explorer 11. Try using a different browser. If the problem still persists, contact customer.support@golfdigest.com.

How do I adjust the sound in the videos?

To adjust the sound on the video, hover over the video player, and click on the first button in the lower right-hand corner that has a speaker icon.

How do I activate closed captions?

To activate closed captions, hover over the video player, and click on the second button in the lower right-hand corner that says "CC."

How come I never received any DVDs?

These videos are digital only. You can access them any time at GolfDigest.com/schools.

Can I download the videos?

You cannot download the videos right now. We’re working on this feature and hope this available in the future.

What do I do if I forgot my password?

Please click here to reset your password.

I have signed up and paid for a program. How do I log in?

You can log in by following the URL from your confirmation email OR by clicking the login button on the checkout page.

Why do I see a charge from Golf Digest Online on my credit card statement?

Your purchase from Golf Digest Schools will appear as Golf Digest Online on your credit card bill.

