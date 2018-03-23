Golf Digest Schools Frequently Asked Questions

Frequently Asked Questions
Please see below for a list of our most frequently asked questions.
What should I do if the videos won’t play?
We have encountered issues with Internet Explorer 11. Try using a different browser. If the problem still persists, contact customer.support@golfdigest.com.
How do I adjust the sound in the videos?
To adjust the sound on the video, hover over the video player, and click on the first button in the lower right-hand corner that has a speaker icon.
How do I activate closed captions?
To activate closed captions, hover over the video player, and click on the second button in the lower right-hand corner that says "CC."
How come I never received any DVDs?
These videos are digital only. You can access them any time at GolfDigest.com/schools.
Can I download the videos?
You cannot download the videos right now. We’re working on this feature and hope this available in the future.
What do I do if I forgot my password?
Please click here to reset your password.
I have signed up and paid for a program. How do I log in?
You can log in by following the URL from your confirmation email OR by clicking the login button on the checkout page.
Why do I see a charge from Golf Digest Online on my credit card statement?
Your purchase from Golf Digest Schools will appear as Golf Digest Online on your credit card bill.