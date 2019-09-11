Upsets34 minutes ago

Watch Rory McIlroy's stunned reaction to being told he won PGA Tour Player of the Year by Jack Nicklaus

By

The news of Rory McIlroy winning PGA Tour Player of the Year over Brooks Koepka sent shockwaves across the golf world on Wednesday afternoon. No one seemed more surprised than Rory McIlroy.

RELATED: 20 things you need to know about Rory McIlroy

Shortly after McIlroy was announced as the winner by a vote of his peers, the tour shared video of the four-time major champ being informed of his latest award by 18-time major champ Jack Nicklaus, whose name adorns the tour's POY trophy. We're guessing McIlroy must have thought something was up with Nicklaus and a bunch of cameras there, but he seemed genuinely stunned to learn the result and later said he was, "at a loss for words," in a teleconference with reporters. Anyway, here's the funny exchange:

NICKLAUS: "They've got one other one they thought they'd bring out for you today."

MCILROY: "That's the Nicklaus Trophy. I've already got two of those."

NICKLAUS: "You've got three now."

MCILROY: "Really?"

Yep, really, Rory. Funny, we're guessing Brooks said the same thing.

RELATED: Jack Nicklaus shows he still has magic touch with amazing winning putt

WATCH MORE GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursWatch Rory McIlroy's stunned reaction to being told…
Golf News & ToursViktor Hovland, a PGA Tour rookie, receives advice …
Golf News & ToursJohn Daly to undergo surgery on arthritic knee that…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection