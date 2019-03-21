News & Tours2 hours ago

Rory McIlroy adds new tournament to his expanding PGA Tour schedule

By
Rory McIlroy
Keyur Khamar/PGA Tour

Rory McIlroy avowed a renewed focus on the PGA Tour for the 2019 season. His itinerary is backing that sentiment up.

McIlroy, who has already played seven events and captured the Players Championship this season, announced on Thursday that he has added the RBC Canadian Open to his schedule. The tournament up north, which has an early June date this year rather than its historical July spot on the calendar, will serve as primer before the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.

It will be his inaugural foray at the Canadian Open, the third time he is making his debut at a tour event (Kapalua, Torrey Pines) this campaign.

"I'm really excited to play in my first RBC Canadian Open," McIlroy said in a statement. “There continues to be a lot of momentum around this historic tournament, with a new date, new location and now a new concert series. I’ve had the opportunity to see the passion that Canada has for our sport and I look forward to seeing the energy of Canadian golf fans first hand."

Joining McIlroy among the early commits is Dustin Johnson, the reigning champ who is also sponsored by tournament sponsor RBC, along with Webb Simpson and Canadian Adam Hadwin.

This year's event will be played at Hamilton Golf and Country Club. It will be just the sixth time in tournament history the venue has hosted, and first since 2012.

