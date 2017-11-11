Rickie Fowler trails Patrick Rodgers by one in rain-shortened second round of OHL Classic at Mayakoba

In his final nine events of the 2016-2017 season, Rickie Fowler didn't miss a cut and finished inside the top-25 eight times, including four of time inside the top five. After taking a month off, it would be unfair to expect him to continue that roll in his season debut, but Fowler appears destined for another high finish in the OHL Classic at Mayakoba. Through 33 holes at El Camaleon Golf Club, he sits at 10-under par, one back of leader Patrick Rodgers in the rain-shortened second round in Mexico.

Fowler, 28, was dialed in early, knocking his approach inside five feet at the par-4 third and converting for birdie, then adding another birdie at the par-5 fifth. Through 24 holes he was bogey-free, and that's when the horn sounded due to lightning, suspending play for over two hours. Rather than lose his rhythm, Fowler came back out after the lengthy delay and made birdies at the ninth, 10th and 13th holes before dropping his first shot of the week at the par-4 14th. He parred the 15th, his final hole of the day, and will finish his round when play resumes on Saturday morning at 7:30 a.m. ET.

Like Fowler, Rodgers also had a low round going when play was halted, having made birdies at the 13th, 15th and 16th holes to get to eight under for the tournament. After the lightning delay, the former No. 1 ranked amateur in the world made four straight pars and followed with four consecutive birdies to finish his day on the par-4 sixth (his 15th). He leads at 11 under overall and looks to improve on his seven under second round in the morning with three holes to play.

The leader in the clubhouse at 10-under 132 is Patton Kizzire, who followed up his first-round 62 with a much quieter one-under 70 on Friday. After playing the back nine (his front) in even par, Kizzire made a double-bogey at the par-4 first, but played his final eight holes in three under without dropping another shot. He heads to the weekend in search of his first career PGA Tour victory.

At nine-under 133 and also in the clubhouse are Brian Gay and Brandon Harkins. Gay posted a bogey-free six-under 65 that featured an eagle at the par-5 13th, while Harkins carded a three-under 68 with six birdies and three bogeys.

Alone at eight under is Martin Piller, who still has nine holes left to complete his second round. Piller began his day on the back nine with five birdies on his first six holes, but bogeys at the 14th and 17th have him at three under on the round.

Reigning Players champion Si Woo Kim and Mexico's own Oscar Fraustro are four shots back at seven-under 135. Eleven players are at six under, including Retief Goosen and Beau Hossler, who each completed their second round.

