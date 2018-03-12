Tiger Woods3 hours ago

Report: Tiger Woods, Ernie Els to be named 2019 Presidents Cup captains

By
Presidents Cup - Final Round
Keyur Khamar(Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)

Tiger Woods has already entertained the idea of player-assistant captain for this year's Ryder Cup. The same could soon be said for the 2019 Presidents Cup, albeit without "assistant" in the title.

According to a Morning Read report, Woods and Ernie Els will be named captains for the 2019 Presidents Cup, held at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia. The announcement is expected to be made on Tuesday.

The duo famously dueled at the 2003 event in South Africa in a playoff, tying for three holes before darkness intervened and the match was called, with both teams agreeing to share the cup.

Woods is no stranger to a leadership role with the American club, taking on assistant responsibilities at the 2016 Ryder Cup and 2017 Presidents Cup. He has played in eight Presidents Cups, winning 24.5 points, second-most in U.S. history. Els, for his part, was an assistant at Liberty National for the Internationals, and is tied for most player appearances with Adam Scott and Vijay Singh with eight.

There has never been a playing captain in Presidents Cup history for the U.S. The last playing captain in Ryder Cup history was Arnold Palmer in the 1963 match at Atlanta Athletic Club. Palmer won four points in the American's 23-9 victory.

The moves will hopefully inject some much-need vitality into the biennial competition. The U.S. won the 2017 match 19-11, its seventh consecutive win. The Internationals have just one cup win since the event's inception in 1994.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursRyder Cup: When Ollie Met Seve - Golf Digest
Golf News & ToursMoriarty: Aye Aye, Captain - Golf Digest
Golf News & ToursJohn Strege: Monday Qualifier: August 9 - Golf Dige…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection