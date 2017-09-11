Trending
Reese Witherspoon draws career inspiration from Jordan Spieth (sort of)

It's hard to believe, but it was 2001 when Reese Witherspoon had her coming out party, starring in Legally Blonde (don't act like you haven't seen it, tough guys). In a way, the film has been indicative of her whole career, crushing the stereotype of being a "dumb blonde."

Sixteen years later, she's enjoyed a career renaissance of sorts, earning an Oscar nomination for Best Actress in 2015 for her performance in Wild, and producing and starring in HBO's hit miniseries Big Little Lies, which won three Emmy awards in 2017. It's taken a lot of ambition to remain in the spotlight as long as she has. Even the most successful people need inspiration, right? That's where Jordan Spieth comes in (sort of).

Witherspoon discussed this ambition in an essay published last week in Glamour, among a host of other hot-button issues. One quote in particular caught our eye, where she credits her supportive husband for his help in her career:

"Anytime I feel defeated, my husband says, “Come over here, you’re the best! You’re going to do this movie, and you’re going to be great!” He gives me pep talks with a lot of sports metaphors that I don’t always understand. He says, “Did Jordan Spieth quit after he imploded on the final round at Augusta?” I’m like, “Ummm…I don’t know, did he?” And then he says, “No. When you’re great, you don’t give up. And he went on to win the British Open this year.” Then I understand! He took that experience and turned it into success. You gotta love my sports-loving husband."

That sports-loving husband is talent agent Jim Toth, who has been married to Witherspoon since 2011, and is clearly a huge golf fan. Look, we're not saying Spieth influenced all of her latest work, but that's also exactly what we're saying.

First, Brian Kelly and Notre Dame, now Reese Witherspoon. Is there anyone this guy can't motivate?

