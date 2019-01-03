an hour ago

Quaker Ridge Golf Club

Scarsdale, NY. / A.W. Tillinghast (1918) 7,008 yards, Par 70 / Points: 61.7439
Quaker Ridge GC hole 9
Evan Schiller/Courtesy of Quaker Ridge GC

71. Quaker Ridge G.C.

John Duncan Dunn (9 1915)/A.W. Tillinghast (R.7 A.11 1918, R. 1926)/Frank Duane (R. 1964)/Rees Jones (R. 1995)/Tom Fazio (R. 2006)/Gil Hanse (R. 2008-2011)

Quaker Ridge returned to America’s 100 Greatest in 2013 thanks to a revision by Gil Hanse that included removal of many trees and the rebuilding of bunkers. Hanse also expanded several greens back to Tillinghast dimensions but reduced the size of the par-4 17th green, chopping off a left-hand lobe added by Frank Duane in 1964. Quaker’s strong suit has long been its powerful par 4s and Hanse strengthened them all, including the par-4 sixth, squeezed between a creek and hillside, and the drive-and-pitch 11th, where the green is girdled by a stream.

100 Greatest History: Ranked 1967-2010 & since 2013. Highest ranking: No. 14, 1989-1990. Previous ranking: No. 76

Panelist comments:
“Might be the best first seven holes in golf. Such wonderful design variety with every type of shot required. What a great blend of short, sporty holes with long beasts. The par 3s are challenging, and some of the best par 4s around. You need your game at the start of your round.”

“Quaker hired the same company that moved the giant tree on the 18th hole at Pebble Beach to move giant trees on the second hole. That complicated situation and legal battle with the homeowner off the hole has caused a lot of grief for the club.”

“An unbelievable masterpiece done by a legendary designer with tons of unique qualities, including an unforgettable counterclockwise front nine. And through all 18, the greens are a perfect combination of undulating and interesting while being fair.”

“A traditional championship test. Length, variety, lightning greens, firm playing conditions. With Gil Hanse's changes, just a little more length and it could host a prominent tournament on any level.”

“Tom Ashfield's work as the superintendent continues to pay off. The conditioning is as good as it's ever been.”

Quaker Ridge GC hole 1
Evan Schiller/Courtesy of Quaker Ridge GC

Hole No. 1

Quaker Ridge GC hole 4
Evan Schiller/Courtesy of Quaker Ridge GC

Hole No. 4

Quaker Ridge GC hole 5
Evan Schiller/Courtesy of Quaker Ridge GC

Hole No. 5

Quaker Ridge GC hole 9
Evan Schiller/Courtesy of Quaker Ridge GC

Hole No. 10

Hole No. 14

Trending Now
Related
Golf CoursesShinnecock Hills Golf Club Course Review & Photos -…
Golf CoursesGarden City Golf Club - Golf Digest
Golf CoursesWinged Foot Golf Club (West) Course Review & Photos…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection