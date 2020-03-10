Players 2020: Rickie Fowler will debut new Puma X Collection items this week at TPC Sawgrass

To celebrate Rickie Fowler's 10th year with the brand, Puma is continuing the rollout of its new X Collection to celebrate Rickie Fowler's 10th season with the brand. Puma released six new pieces this week, some of which Fowler will wear at the Players Championship.

According to Puma, "The X Collection celebrates Rickie’s unique ability to bring the X-factor, while highlighting the maturation and elevation of his style over the past decade." Golf fans have certainly witnessed the evolution of Fowler's on-course attire from loose-fitting orange ensembles to fashion-forward, boundary-pushing looks including untucked shirts and jogger pants . Rickie first signed with Puma in the fall of 2009, shortly after he turned pro.

Here's a look at what Fowler will wear on Thursday at TPC Sawgrass. The Lux Skull Polo ($85) is a one-of-a-kind cat skull print that Puma designers developed, remixing the skull trend currently popular in the fashion with the Puma cat logo.

On Friday and Sunday, Fowler is scripted to wear the X Collection Tipped Golf Polo ($85) . Contrast tipping on the collar and cuffs bring a throwback feel, while bold orange details add a modern, energetic touch that's true to Fowler's style. Fowler will wear the shirt in light blue first, followed by a navy version.

For footwear, Puma made a limited-edition gold version of the Ignite Prodapt golf shoes . It's a subtle gold addition to the athletic shoe with a touch of chrome at the heel. Puma launched the Ignite Proadapt in 2019 eliciting Fowler's help and input from the earliest stages of design to the debut at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

The X Collection also includes a cotton-cashmere blend sweater that is soft, packed with performance-ready elements and brings a refined look without sacrificing comfort. The shallow V-neck collar is great for layering, and it comes in two very matchable colorways.

On the accessories side, expect to see Fowler in the Limited Edition X P Cap . While Puma has had some fun in remixing its P Cap with bright prints and fun patterns, the X P Cap is simple and sophisticated. The cotton cap is easy to pair with and won't clash with the bolder looks of the line.

You likely won't see Fowler wear these during tournament rounds, but the OG Slip-on Golf Shoes are certainly intriguing. The sneaker golf shoe is made with full-grain leather for a premium look and feel that is packed with a surprising amount of grip on the bottom.

