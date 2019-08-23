Pro who was down a stroke with a hole to play still wins mini tour event with double bogey (yes, really)

If you didn't like the ending to last week's U.S. Amateur at Pinehurst, where Vanderbilt senior John Augenstein four-putted the last hole to lose in crushing fashion to Georgia Tech senior Andy Ogletree, then you might not want to read on to see the way a mini tour event in Lufkin, Texas, ended on Friday. Brutal would be putting this finish politely.

On the 72nd hole of the All Pro Tour's Southside Bank Open, former Oklahoma State Cowboy Sam Stevens trailed South Africa's MJ Daffue by one stroke. The duo had been trading blows throughout the final round at Crown Colony Country Club, Daffue having played his first 17 holes in three under to reach 16 under for the tournament, and Stevens also at three under on his round, 15 under overall. The 18th at Crown Colony CC is a 582-yard par 5, the second-hardest hole on the course according to the scorecard, but one most touring pros could probably pick apart and make an easy birdie or a routine par on. Add in final-round pressure in a tightly contested tournament, however, and suddenly the hole plays much tougher.

This was the case for both Daffue and Stevens, who each imploded on the long, tree-lined par 5 that features bunkers down the left side of the fairway and more bunkers up the right side of the fairway near the green. Without the help of shot tracker, we have no way of knowing if either guy took penalty strokes or just had a really rough time. What we do know is Stevens wound up raising the trophy thanks to his ... wait for it ... double-bogey seven. Yes, really.

As pointed out by Ryan French, the man behind the Monday Q Info Twitter account (@acaseofthegolf1 ) Stevens pulled off the miracle because Daffue made a (GULP) quadruple-bogey 9. What. A. Dagger:

We hope for Daffue's sake that a penalty stroke or two were involved, because just making a straight-up 9 to lose without a lost ball or some sort of infraction is too depressing to even think about. Whatever happens, Stevens has to feel like he got away with one, especially considering the nearly $13,000 difference between first and second place (Stevens made $20,000 with the win, while Daffue made $7,700. Ouch).