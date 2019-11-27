Pro to Pro: Butch Harmon and George Gankas

Even the best instructor in the game needs a second pair of eyes now and then. Join Butch Harmon for his 25-minute range session with George Gankas, coach to tour star Matthew Wolff and ranked 11th on Golf Digest’s 50 Best Teachers in America. Known for his non-traditional teaching methods, Gankas helps Harmon with his iron contact and accuracy. The results are dramatic. Check it out!

Like many golfers, Harmon has lost some flexibility and isn’t able to rotate his hips as easily through the ball, which leads to inconsistent strikes and shots that fly off-line to the left. Gankas, using his hands-on style, works with Harmon to turn his upper body and lower body through the shot. By bowing his left wrist and clearing his left side on the downswing, Harmon is able to compress the ball more, get his clubface in a better position and start his shots on target.

Come and see how golf’s most famous lesson-giver does as a lesson-taker. An entertaining look at the process of swing improvement.

