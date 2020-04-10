Pro makes bogey of the century with plastic club to the tune of John Daly's "Hit It Hard"

No, that headline is not a game of "April 2020 sports headlines mad libs." It's real, and it's glorious.

By now, you've likely had your fill of incessant trick shot videos and corny Tik Toks on social media, but trust us, you should stick around for this one from Jim Knous. Watch the 30-year-old tour pro make the bogey of the century with a plastic club on a makeshift par 5 to the tune of John Daly's "Hit It Hard":

Clutch is right. Knous was staring at double, maybe even triple if that putt missed. The only thing smoother than that roll was the production quality on this video.

Last year, Knous made 18 starts on the PGA Tour before his season was cut short due to a wrist injury. Just as he was preparing to make his return in 2020, the coronavirus shut down the sports world. His last start came at the 2019 Travelers Championship, where he missed the cut. Since then, he's mastered the art of the Tik Tok, clearly.