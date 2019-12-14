Sunday Singles Nextan hour ago

Presidents Cup 2019: The Americans claw their way back into contention, trail by two

Quinn RooneyMELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 14: Gary Woodland of the United States team and Dustin Johnson of the United States team celebrate during Saturday afternoon foursomes matches on day three of the 2019 Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne Golf Course on December 14, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

A United States team teetering on the brink of rendering Sunday’s singles largely immaterial played its way back into contention in afternoon foursomes in the Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne on Saturday.

The Americans trailed, 9-5, following the morning four-ball matches, but rallied by winning three of four points in the afternoon and will go into Sunday’s 12 singles matches trailing only 10-8. The Internationals are attempting to win for the first time since their victory at Royal Melbourne in 1998.

It would have been only a one-point advantage for the Internationals had the American team of Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler not squandered a 5-up lead over the final eight holes and tied their match with Abraham Ancer and Marc Leishman, who won the final three holes.

Gary Woodland and partner Dustin Johnson won for the first time in these matches, 2 and 1, over Adam Scott and Louis Oosthuizen. The loss was the first of the week for Australian favorite Adam Scott.

Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay downed Cameron Smith and Sungjae Im, 2 and 1.

Tony Finau and Matt Kuchar, meanwhile, had a 2-up lead with five holes to play but had to settle for a tie with Joaquin Niemann and Byeong Hun An.

