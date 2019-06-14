ABOUT

Iconic Pebble Beach. The magnificent coastline holes, the do-or-die shots, the adrenaline, the weather. Perhaps no golf experience in America trumps playing Pebble Beach. It takes strategy and nerve, and in the end, tests your skills as much as it stirs your senses.

In this four-video series, Pebble Beach teaching professional Laird Small takes you through his short list of the highlight holes. He starts at the par-3 7th hole, a tiny corner of the course that calls for anything from a wedge to a middle iron, depending on the wind. Then to the mammoth par-4 8th, with its second shot over a rocky cove to a perched green—a beautiful brute. On the back nine, Small focuses on the finishing duo: the par-3 17th, which plays back out to the Pacific, and the treacherous par-5 18th, stretched out along the rolling surf of Carmel Bay.

See what makes Pebble so special, hear some wild stories from U.S. Opens and AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Ams, and learn the shots that make a round here unforgettable. Best of all, the strategies you’ll learn from “Playing Pebble” will help you wherever you play.