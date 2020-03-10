How you can win $1,000 if someone makes a hole-in-one at TPC Sawgrass' iconic 17th hole

The 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass might be the most well-known par 3 in tournament golf . And to celebrate The Players Championship this week, William Hill has one of the innovative promos around the famous hole that we've seen.

The sportsbook is giving away $1,000 if you make a $20 pre-tournament wager on a golfer, and your golfer makes a hole-in-one on the 17th hole during any tournament round. So if your competitor makes the cut, they'll have four chances to earn a big payday for you.

Sure, you might say the odds of someone making a hole-in-one aren't too good. Normally, we'd tend to agree. But there seems to be something in the water (or not in the water, actually) at the island-green hole recently. In the past four years, there have been three aces at the 17th. If one (or more) competitors do it this year, it'd be nice to have a piece of the action.

Here's the link to sign up (valid only for New Jersey customers) . Remember, the promo calls for an outright bet of at least $20 on one player to win The Players—and you'll get $1,000 in cash credits if your player holes one off 17 tee. Just use promo code: GOLFDIGEST when you sign up.

Part of the promo includes William Hill's new user activation, which is a deposit match offer up to $150 for first-time users only.

Here are some stats to help you make your pick: Thus far on the PGA Tour this season, there are just 31 players who have an under-par scoring average on par-3 scoring. Here are the top 10 from those who are in the Players field:

Jon Rahm (2.88); 2. Rory McIlroy (2.94); T-3. Denny McCarthy (2.95); T-3. Kevin Na (2.95); T-3. Rickie Fowler (2.95); T-6. Adam Scott (2.96); T-6. Bryson DeChambeau (2.96); T-6. Brendon Todd (2.96); T-6. J.T. Poston (2.96); T-6. Abraham Ancer (2.96).

And thanks to FantasyNational.com, here are the top-10 leaders all-time in strokes gained/par-3 scoring in all measured rounds:

T-1. Dustin Johnson; T-1. Jason Day; 3. Justin Rose; 4. Rory McIlroy; T-5. Rickie Fowler; T-5. Jim Furyk; T-5. Keegan Bradley; 8. Zach Johnson; 9. Adam Scott; 10. Jordan Spieth.

Here's a look at the past three aces at the 17th hole. Ryan Moore:

Sergio:

Willy Wilcox:

