Players Championship 2019: Rory McIlroy does it his way

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — All those towering tee shots and soaring irons. Rory McIlroy can make golf look easy and pretty.

On a raw, breezy, sunless Sunday at the Players Championship, TPC Sawgrass was anything but. She was mean. The move of the tournament from May to March opened up the scoring and shot making, yes, but around seemingly every corner was another wreck. And another highlight.

That McIlroy emerged victorious on St. Patrick’s Day, his first win in 364 days and only his second in the last 30 months, was poetic. But how he got to the finish line in the 24th worldwide win of his career was most telling.

A sloppy par on the par-5 second. A wedge incomprehensibly dumped into the water and a double on the fourth. A flailed short iron from the middle of the fairway and bogey on 7. McIlroy had come into the final round 0-for-9 in the last nine events in which he played in the final group on a Sunday. He was in the second-to-last pairing this time but, semantics. Here we go. Again.

But not this time. This was another coming-of-age moment. Rory the resilient. He's enjoying the journey, on the course and off it, too.

All week and all year the soon-to-be 30-year-old from Northern Ireland with the four majors already to his credit has preached not letting his play define who he is as a person. That was for everyone else, noise. Not for someone who, despite all those well-documented Sunday struggles, still hadn't finished outside the top six of a tournament this year.

McIlroy has always been wise beyond his years in the perspective department, and this was the latest example. Another was his work with a few people on the mental side of his game along with his seeking out of a few self-help books.

“It hasn't been preached to me,” he said. “It's something where it's been a journey for myself, and I've figured it out myself. But I've definitely had some people point me in the right direction.”

Still, it didn’t hurt to have a little help on one of the most chaotic Sundays ever, too. From everywhere they charged, and stumbled, too.

Jhonattan Vegas missed a golden opportunity from eight feet on the last hole, settling for a final-round 66 that left him at 14 under, a number he knew probably wouldn’t be enough given all the firepower still on the course behind him.

Eddie Pepperell, out 90 minutes earlier than the last group, hit one off the planet on the par-5 second, a mistake that would come back to haunt him when he went unconscious with seven birdies over his final dozen holes to get to the house at 14 under.

Jim Furyk missed a six-footer for par on 15, the lone mistake down the stretch as he closed with a 67 to finish at 15 under in a bid to be the oldest winner of the Players.

RELATED: The loss will sting, but '48-year-old Jim Furyk' showed that he's still got plenty left in the tank on Sunday

Dustin Johnson had a woeful putting performance in which he missed a half-dozen putts from inside 10 feet on Sunday.

Brandt Snedeker shoved his tee shot on 18 into the pine straw, knowing he needed birdie and instead making bogey.

Jason Day, who played alongside McIlroy, made three messy bogeys on the front, including one on the par-5 ninth, and managed a pedestrian two birdies on the back.

Tommy Fleetwood, despite a fantastic eagle on 16 after knocking his second to three feet, sandwiched it with a bogey from the fairway on 15 and a water ball on the 17.

Jon Rahm and his inexplicable decision to try to hit a sweeping hook out of the bunker on 11 that led to the ball going into the water, even as his caddie tried to talk him out of it, followed by another bogey at 15 and another ball in the water on 17.

Then there was McIlroy and his tranquility, some stellar golf when he needed it included.

He figured something in he 60s would be good enough. He shot two-under 70 and it was anyway, thanks to four birdies over his final eight holes. None bigger than on the 15th, where, coming off his lone bogey on the back nine for the entire week, he hit what he called his best shot of the day, a 6-iron out of the sand from 180 yards to 14 feet. Then he made the putt, too.

“I needed to show a lot of character out there,” he said. “I think all the experiences I've had over the last few weeks in terms of trying to win and not getting over the line definitely helped me today.

“I think the toughest part is seeing yourself up there, whatever score you're on, and seeing 10 or 11 guys with a chance. There's been a few times where I've been in positions like that, and I've taken the tournament by the scruff of the neck.”

Another birdie on 16, and McIlroy had the lead alone. The tournament was his to win. Or lose.

God knows plenty of players have lost it on the par-3 17th, their dreams meeting a watery end. But to McIlroy, this was just another tournament. Another hole, too.

“As a pretty decent golfer I think you look at that green and just say, ‘OK, just hit this green,’” he said. “It's going to be a really bad swing or something is going to be really off not to hit that green. So I picked my target, I choked down, a couple little rehearsals of the swing I wanted to make, and I went. That was it.”

It was it, too, when he piped driver, long the best club in his bag, down the middle of the fairway on 18. Game over.

“It means a lot,” McIlroy said of the victory.

It said plenty, too.

