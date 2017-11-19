Philadelphia 76ers fan wins entire arena Chick-fil-A in miraculous fashion

For Philadelphia 76ers fans that made the trip to the Wells Fargo Center, Saturday night's game against the Golden State Warriors could not have gotten off to a better start. Powered by their two young stars, Philly jumped out to a 47-28 lead in the first quarter, and looked like they might run the defending NBA champions out of the building. Life was good for the home crowd.

During a stoppage in play, life got infinitely better when a Sixers fan was selected to complete a seemingly impossible challenge in the hopes of winning the entire arena a free Chick-fil-A biscuit. Not only did he need to hit a half court shot, but he had to hit a layup, a free throw and a three-pointer first, all within 45 seconds. After struggling worse than Shaquille O'Neal at the foul line, it looked like it was over for before it even started this young man, but then, a miracle happened:

Quite possibly the most clutch shot you'll see on an NBA court this year. Somehow after bricking free throw after free throw and chucking up an air ball from the three-point line, he managed to bang his first attempt from half court in the nick of time. Chicken biscuits all around! In a game that featured star's like Embid, Simmons, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, it's this man's shot that will live on in Philadelphia lore forever. Especially considering the fact the Sixers blew a 22-point lead and lost 124-116.