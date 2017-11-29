Still Going Strongan hour ago

Phil Mickelson just passed a world ranking milestone that's never been done before

By
JERSEY CITY, NJ - OCTOBER 01: Phil Mickelson of the U.S. Team on the first tee during the Sunday singles matches at the Presidents Cup at Liberty National Golf Club on October 1, 2017, in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)
Chris CondonJERSEY CITY, NJ - OCTOBER 01: Phil Mickelson of the U.S. Team on the first tee during the Sunday singles matches at the Presidents Cup at Liberty National Golf Club on October 1, 2017, in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)

The wins have stopped piling up for Phil Mickelson since his 2013 Open Championship triumph, but the ability to play world-class golf certainly hasn't left Lefty. Mickelson nearly won another claret jug in 2016, made 10 birdies in a Ryder Cup singles match later that year, and backed up his selection as a captain's pick at the Presidents Cup this fall. And now, at 47, he's achieved another milestone that's a testament to his impressive longevity.

Earlier this week, Mickelson dropped a spot to No. 35 in the Official World Golf Ranking, but he remained comfortably inside the top 50 for the 24th consecutive year. That's right, 24 YEARS in a row in the top 50. That's 1,248 consecutive weeks. Amazing.

According to the OWGR, which was introduced in 1986, Mickelson is the first player to ever spend that long consecutively inside the top 50. The incredible streak started with Mickelson's runner-up at the 1993 Casio World Open (You remember that one, right?), which moved him up to No. 47.

Of course, when discussing crazy Phil Mickelson-OWGR stats, it's impossible not to mention the craziest one of all. Despite all of Phil's time in the top 50, his five major championships and his 42 PGA Tour titles, he's never been ranked No. 1. Not even for a single week.

But we're focusing on the positives today. Like the automobile giant Mickelson once represented, Phil is built to last. And considering his T-3 at the 2017-'18 PGA Tour season opener last month, he has no plans on driving off into the sunset anytime soon.

RELATED: An unauthorized history of Phil Mickelson and the thumbs up

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursWatch Tiger Woods make an eagle(!) after driving th…
Golf News & ToursJustin Thomas forgot he won $10 million bonus for F…
Golf News & ToursTiger Woods on whether he can still catch Jack Nick…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection