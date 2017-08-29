Presidents Cupan hour ago

Phil Mickelson is going to make the Presidents Cup team, at least according to oddsmakers

By
Mickelson-Presidents
NurPhoto(Photo by NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

It's been a rough go as of late for Phil Mickelson. He's posted just one top-10 finish since March, made the weekend at only one major and parted ways with his long-time caddie Jim "Bones" Mackay. And, despite reveling in team events, Mickelson's miles away from earning a guaranteed spot via points to the U.S. Presidents Cup team.

Because of this subpar play -- along with noncommittal statements from captain Steve Stricker -- the 47-year-old's plight to make the American squad has been amplified in recent weeks. But Mickelson's experience and locker room presence still makes him a favorite to grab one of the captain's picks. Moreover, Lefty was tabbed in 2015 despite a lower points standing, a move that paid off in a 3-0-1 record in South Korea.

Which could explain why one group is adamant Mickelson will tee it up for the red, white and blue at Liberty National: oddsmakers.

According to BookMaker.eu, the gambling site lists Mickelson at minus-800 to make the team after the Dell Technologies Championship, with a plus-575 figure to be left off.

True, this is partially a reflection of how the public views Phil's circumstance, and Mickelson's made the team in every year of the event's existence. Nevertheless, that's a mighty number for a guy currently ranked 17th in a poll that locks in the top-10 players.

Of course, you might want to jump on that minus-800 while you can. If Mickelson finds himself in contention in Boston -- a course where he's won at and boasts three top-10 finishes -- that bet could be off the board in a hurry.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Golf News & Tours

Player disqualifies himself at U.S. Amateur after realizing caddie's error

Golf News & Tours

Rory McIlroy tabs friend to caddie at PGA Championship, WGC-Bridgestone

Golf News & Tours

Sang-Moon Bae completes military service, ready to return to golf

Golf News & Tours

These British Open notes from Jordan Spieth's caddie are a sight to behold

Golf News & Tours

Phil Mickelson sounds like he's leaning toward making Phil Mickelson a Presidents Cup captain's pick

Related
Golf News & ToursSang-Moon Bae completes military service, ready to …
Golf News & ToursPlayer disqualifies himself at U.S. Amateur after r…
Golf News & ToursThese British Open notes from Jordan Spieth's c…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection