PGA Tour pro successfully Monday qualifies while on family vacation

Zack Sucher spent last week endearing himself to the daily fantasy sports family . The 33-year-old PGA Tour pro spent Monday endearing himself to his own family. That is, after taking care of some business first.

Sucher became an immediate favorite of those who participate in DFS competitions during the Farmers Insurance Open by encouraging people to put him in their lineups as a value play—and then delivering for them by making the cut. He even convinced DraftKings to give him a funny headshot.

With only partial status on the PGA Tour after finishing 144th in the FedEx Cup standings last season, Sucher, who finished T-2 at last year's Travelers Championship , was hoping to finish in the top 10 at Torrey Pines to avoid having to try to Monday qualify for this week's Waste Management Phoenix Open. Alas, that didn't happen, meaning he and the family had to hit the road immediately following Sunday's final round so he could be in Arizona for a tee time the following morning.

That Monday morning tee time went well enough for Sucher to earn a Thursday tee time at TPC Scottsdale:

And he capped a crazy 24 hours by having some quality time with his kids:

Talk about a jam-packed family vacation.

How can you not plug this guy into your lineup this week? If Zack can survive a Monday qualifier after six straight hours of driving while listening to "Are we there yet?!" from the backseat, he can handle anything.

