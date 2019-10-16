Our sure-thing, stone-cold lock, college football/golf cross-sport parlay of the week: Let's get BOLD

Alright folks, let's get right into it this week. I have neither the time nor the energy to explain why I suck at gambling for a sixth or seventh straight week (I've lost count), not to mention the fact that the CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges starts later tonight. And I'm sure you don't have the patience to listen to me whine that I nailed ANOTHER golf portion of our parlay with Beau Hossler finishing in the top 20 last week, but lost the football portion of the parlay because Texas' offense is hot trash. That or Oklahoma's defense really is that much improved this year, which is exactly what I was afraid of when I took the over. Oh, well. Let's discuss how I'll be lighting $10 on fire this week.

Considering we can't even hit a seemingly easy parlay, I decided to get a little bold this week at the CJ Cup. If we're ever going to hit on one of these, we might as well make the payout a big one. To the pick!

PGA Tour: Scott Piercy to finish top 10 at the CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges

AND

CFB: San Diego State Aztecs (-7.5) @ San Jose State Spartans

Parlay odds: +1141 (a $10 bet would win you $114.15, returning $124.15)

At first glance, this seems a bit pipedream-ey, but in his lone appearance in the CJ Cup a year ago, San Diego State alum Scott Piercy finished T-5, one of his four top 10s on the year. While he hasn't had a top 10 since last May, his all-around game has still been sharp. Per fantasynational.com , Piercy ranks in the top 30 in this field in total strokes-gained, sg: approach, sg: off-the-tee, sg: ballstriking and sg: tee-to-green over his last 50 rounds. The only department he's lacking in is around the greens and on the greens, which is often the case with with him. Piercy sees himself as one of the best iron players in the world, and great ballstrikers have done quite well here in the two-year existence of the event. If he cleaned up his short game during his time off following a missed cut at the Shriners, I like his chances to be in the mix in Jeju Island.

As for his Alma Mater's football team, the Aztecs have a juicy matchup with Mountain West conference foe San Jose State on the road this week. You know what the Aztecs do well? They run the ball and they play good defense. You know what the Spartans don't do well? Stop the run. They give up 217 rush yards per game, their worst performance of all coming against Air Force, which ran for 382 yards on San Jose State. Nobody in the country can match Air Force's rushing output, but I do like San Diego State to run the ball, control the clock and win by at least 10 points, if not more, for their third straight win. I also love the fact that SDSU has beaten SJSU six straight seasons, outscoring them 212-67 in the process. That's the type of real estate in one team's brain that's hard to overcome.