Trending
Gambling

Our sure-thing, stone-cold lock, college football/golf cross-sport parlay of the week: Let's get BOLD

By
2 hours ago
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 12 Wyoming at San Diego State
Icon Sportswire

Alright folks, let's get right into it this week. I have neither the time nor the energy to explain why I suck at gambling for a sixth or seventh straight week (I've lost count), not to mention the fact that the CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges starts later tonight. And I'm sure you don't have the patience to listen to me whine that I nailed ANOTHER golf portion of our parlay with Beau Hossler finishing in the top 20 last week, but lost the football portion of the parlay because Texas' offense is hot trash. That or Oklahoma's defense really is that much improved this year, which is exactly what I was afraid of when I took the over. Oh, well. Let's discuss how I'll be lighting $10 on fire this week.

Considering we can't even hit a seemingly easy parlay, I decided to get a little bold this week at the CJ Cup. If we're ever going to hit on one of these, we might as well make the payout a big one. To the pick!

PGA Tour: Scott Piercy to finish top 10 at the CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges

AND

CFB: San Diego State Aztecs (-7.5) @ San Jose State Spartans

Parlay odds: +1141 (a $10 bet would win you $114.15, returning $124.15)

At first glance, this seems a bit pipedream-ey, but in his lone appearance in the CJ Cup a year ago, San Diego State alum Scott Piercy finished T-5, one of his four top 10s on the year. While he hasn't had a top 10 since last May, his all-around game has still been sharp. Per fantasynational.com, Piercy ranks in the top 30 in this field in total strokes-gained, sg: approach, sg: off-the-tee, sg: ballstriking and sg: tee-to-green over his last 50 rounds. The only department he's lacking in is around the greens and on the greens, which is often the case with with him. Piercy sees himself as one of the best iron players in the world, and great ballstrikers have done quite well here in the two-year existence of the event. If he cleaned up his short game during his time off following a missed cut at the Shriners, I like his chances to be in the mix in Jeju Island.

As for his Alma Mater's football team, the Aztecs have a juicy matchup with Mountain West conference foe San Jose State on the road this week. You know what the Aztecs do well? They run the ball and they play good defense. You know what the Spartans don't do well? Stop the run. They give up 217 rush yards per game, their worst performance of all coming against Air Force, which ran for 382 yards on San Jose State. Nobody in the country can match Air Force's rushing output, but I do like San Diego State to run the ball, control the clock and win by at least 10 points, if not more, for their third straight win. I also love the fact that SDSU has beaten SJSU six straight seasons, outscoring them 212-67 in the process. That's the type of real estate in one team's brain that's hard to overcome.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Death Wish

Footage of Mike Tyson shadowboxing at 53 years old is still scary as hell

an hour ago
Gambling

Our sure-thing, stone-cold lock, college football/golf cross-sport parlay of the week: Let's

2 hours ago
Legends

Byeong Hun An's dad, who is an Olympic medalist, could beat you at ping pong with a wooden...

3 hours ago
Honey, I'm Home

Michael Jordan selling $7.5-million Utah utopia with golf simulator and Glenwild G.C. views

3 hours ago
Let the Kids Play

Juan Soto celebrates Nationals' NL pennant with grape juice because he doesn't turn 21 until...

6 hours ago
Brooks vs. the world

Wait . . . did Brooks Koepka just get motivated for a non-major?

7 hours ago
Diehards

The honesty from this Washington Nationals fan is something we should all strive for

8 hours ago
NBAYY

Ranking the 10 best new jerseys ahead of the 2019-20 NBA season

October 15, 2019
Best Buds

This group hug in the Washington Nationals dugout is the most heartwarming moment of the MLB...

October 15, 2019
The Grind

Rickie Fowler’s beach wedding, Cardi B’s Tiger Woods reversal, and a big week for WAGs

October 15, 2019
Novelty Gifts

A unofficial ranking of the best golf "talents" you can book on Cameo

October 15, 2019
Playoffs

St. Louis Cardinals coach makes two holes-in-one before playoff game, proves Cardinals aren't...

October 14, 2019
Truck Everlasting

The football truck video to end all football truck videos has finally arrived

October 14, 2019
Buckets

The Washington Wizards' Topgolf outing wasn't nearly as gruesome as you'd expect

October 14, 2019
Hope Hurts the Most

College Football Playoff Hope-O-Meter: Where dreams come to die

October 14, 2019
Big Man On Campus

LSU, everything about LSU, is our college football star of the week

October 14, 2019
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Dolphins all but lock up Tua Tagovailoa with epic Tank...

October 14, 2019
Monday Superlatives

The mystery's over: Zion Williamson will be an NBA star

October 14, 2019
Related
Golf News & ToursAlex Noren perfectly recreates his famous putt from…
The LoopFootage of Mike Tyson shadowboxing at 53 years old …
The LoopOur sure-thing, stone-cold lock, college football/g…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 10/14/2019) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 10/14/2019). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2019 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved