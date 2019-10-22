Our 11 favorite golf products that support the fight against breast cancer

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month involving thousands of organizations supporting the education, detection, prevention and treatment of breast cancer. Many golf companies have teamed up with organizations to donate a percent of sales and help spread awareness. From apparel to golf accessories and more, we collected some of our favorite golf products that have a specific charitable piece for breast-cancer awareness.

Ralph Lauren Pink Pony Custom Slim Rugby

The Pink Pony Campaign is an initiative from Ralph Lauren to fight cancer. Launched in 2000, the Pink Pony Fund of The Polo Ralph Lauren Foundation supports programs for patients from screening and diagnosis to treatment and recovery. Twenty-five percent of each item purchased from the collection—including this fun striped top—is donated to these programs.

BUY NOW: $125

Vineyard Vines Breast Cancer Awareness Long-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt

This cozy and unique long-sleeve shirt from Vineyard Vines supports an organization called Bright Pink, a non-profit that is focused on the prevention and early detection of breast and ovarian cancer. This top is sold in men's sizing but is great for men or women to help spread awareness, and 20 percent of all net proceeds go to Bright Pink.

BUY NOW: $48

Jack Grace Innovator 1.0 Golf Shoe with Breast Cancer Pink Ribbons

Jack Grace shoes are stylish and also versatile, coming with interchangeable saddles. The company partnered with The Breast Cancer Foundation on a custom pink-ribbon design saddle and a promise to donate 20 percent of proceeds to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

BUY MEN'S SHOES NOW: $160

BUY WOMEN'S SHOES NOW: $160

Aerie Limited Edition Hoodie

Aerie is donating 100 percent of sales in the U.S. from these limited-edition hoodies to Bright Pink. In Canada, 100 percent of sales go to Rethink Breast Cancer, a charity that supports young women affected by breast cancer. For more philanthropic pink products, Aerie is donating the same percent of sales on pink leggings ($35) and sports bras ($21).

BUY NOW: $31

Imperial The End Cancer Hampton Sun Protection Hat

The #endcancer Collection from Imperial includes a variety of hat styles, with a portion of proceeds donated to the MD Anderson Cancer Center. The collection is part of a collaboration with PGA Tour player Joel Dahmen to support cancer-patient care, research, education and prevention.

BUY NOW: $50

The North Face Women's Pink Ribbon Fuzzy Cable Earband

The North Face makes an annual donation through its Support the Cause Collection to organizations like Boarding for Breast Cancer, which focuses on early detection and education, maintaining a healthy lifestyle as best means of prevention and survivor support for those affected by breast cancer. The cozy fleece headband features an embroidered pink-ribbon logo to help spread awareness, even when temperatures drop.

BUY NOW: $30

Devant Sports Pink Ribbon Edge Towel

Devant sports towels released six golf towel designs as a part of the company's Pink Ribbon Towel Collection. A portion of sales from this collection is donated to the Virginia Commonwealth University Massey Cancer Center in Richmond, Va.—where Devant’s headquarters is located.

BUY NOW: $20

Polo Ralph Lauren Pink Pony Cotton Ball Cap

Also part of the Ralph Lauren Pink Pony Collection, this subtle pink hat shows support visibly and through the 25-percent donation on each purchase. The Polo "Love" embroidery on the back of the hat is the signature logo of the charitable organization.

BUY NOW: $39.50

Columbia Women's Tested Tough In Pink Benton Springs Full Zip Jacket

Columbia has vowed $1 for every Tested Tough in Pink product goes to the National Breast Cancer Foundation to provide mammograms to those in need. The collection includes a variety of outdoor pieces including full-zip fleeces and rain jackets.

BUY NOW: $40

Vineyard Vines Breast Cancer Awareness Micro Printed Tie

For a more formal look in supporting breast cancer awareness, this Vineyard Vines silk tie is a winner. It is ultra-stylish, handmade in the USA and 20 percent of all net proceeds go to the non-profit Bright Pink.

BUY NOW: $85

