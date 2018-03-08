In honor of International Women's Day, we have pulled some of our favorite instruction articles from the last year or so that feature women. Most of these stories are from LPGA players who come from all over the world and some highlight female teachers from our Best Young Teachers list. Though there are still predominantly more male golf professionals, there are great female instructors out there to take lessons from. There's no better day than International Women's Day to check our list of Best Teachers in Your State to see if there's a female teacher near you.
There's a lot women in this game can teach you.
The New Year's Resolution Every Golfer Should Have
Instructor Erika Larkin has golf resolutions you're actually going to want to stick to all season long.
There's a great drill in this piece by instructor Alana Swain that's going to help you make solid contact with your fairway woods.
Improve Your Timing For Better Tee Shots
LPGA star Alison Lee explains in this piece how distance doesn't come from swinging hard - it comes from good timing.
Mariah Stackhouse, a member of the Stanford women's golf team that won the 2015 NCAA Championship, breaks down the basics that you should be practicing.
Instructor Ashley Moss is here to cure a plague as old as the game itself: the slice.
The Smart Way to Survive U.S. Open-Style Greens
Minjee Lee, a stand-out on the LPGA Tour, has eight tips for how to putt well on fast greens.
Get Up and Stay Up: Seven Ways to Knock Off Your Next Opponent
Always a force on the European Solheim Cup team, Suzann Pettersen gives her tips on how to win next time you're playing match play.
Swing Sequence: Brooke Henderson
A major winner with a swing as long as John Daly's, Brooke Henderson shows her unique move that demonstrates great athleticism and timing.
The Drill You Need When Your Swing Falls Apart
Former World No. 1 So Yeon Ryu shares one of her favorite drills. It's a cure-all she got from her instructor, Cameron McCormick, who also happens to be Jordan Spieth's coach.
The Mental Recovery of the Year
Ariya Jutanugarn's final tournament round of the season started with a chunk off the first tee. It ended with her winning the CME Group Tour Championship. Her mental coaches Pia Nilsson and Lynn Marriott weigh in on how she was able to recover mentally from that rocky start.
Simplify Your Driver Swing for Effortless Power
LPGA player Gerina Piller uses her baseball background to simplify her driver swing.
Good Golf Starts With A Good Warm-Up
You probably don't have a solid warm-up routine. Gaby Lopez, an up-and-comer on the LPGA Tour, crafted this warm-up that any amateur should try.