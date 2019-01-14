140. Omni Homestead (Cascades)

William Flynn (1923) / Wayne Morrison & Tom Paul (2005)

As Wayne Morrison and Tom Paul point out in their massive, comprehensive biography of William Flynn, Seth Raynor was originally consulted about building the Cascades Course but declared the property insufficient. So the then-relative unknown William Flynn got the job and made the most of it. The topography of Cascades is magnificent and its bunkering is superb, particularly the cross-bunkers on the really fine 12th and 13th holes, both strong par 4s. The eighth is considered one of the great short par 3s in the country and Cascades finishes with a par 3, a rarity among top courses.

100 Greatest/Second 100 Greatest History: Ranked on America's 100 Greatest, 1969 through 2008. Ranked on America's Second 100 Greatest: 2013 to current. Highest rank: Third 10, 1975 through 1984. Previous rank: No. 142.

Panelist comments, Omni Homestead (Cascades):

"Old school charm surrounds the William Flynn design that helped give rise to slammin' Sam Snead. In a previous time before the advent of the modern golf ball and 400 yard tee shots this course would have been a stiff challenge to the scratch player. The Cascades course is located in a tranquil setting and is a perfect companion to the historical Homestead Resort."

"Course weaves through the beautiful scenery of the Allegheny Mountains. Tremendous use of the internal and external topography to aide the design."

"Since 1923, the Cascades Course has been highly ranked among Virginia's top courses, for many years as No. 1. It has hosted the US Amateur, the US Women's Open, the US Women's Amateur, the US Mid-Amateur, the NCAA Championship and over 30 state amateur championships."

"The hazards are very well placed and often reflect the Flynn tradition of placing several bunkers along ridge lines or banks. The overall memorability and ambience are exceptional and compare well with the best courses."

"The greens were firm and putted true (if you could figure out the mountain influence on the break). The fairways were excellent and ran appropriately through speed slots and other design features."

