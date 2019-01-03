59. Old Sandwich Golf Club

Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw (2004)

Old Sandwich Golf Club may be the craftiest Coore-Crenshaw design yet built. Amidst its pines, scrub oaks, gnarly bunkers, chocolate drop mounds, wavy fescue and briar bushes are hints of Baltusrol, National Golf Links, Pine Valley, Pinehurst No 2 and Chicago Golf Club in its cross-bunkering, hazard placement and sandy waste areas. The greens are some of the most rolling of any Coore & Crenshaw design, seeded with a half-dozen bent varieties to give them an old-fashioned mottled appearance. Nobody does old-fashioned better than Coore & Crenshaw.

100 Greatest History: Ranked since 2011. Highest ranking: 56th, 2017-2018. Previous ranking: 56

Panelist comments, Old Sandwich Golf Club:

“The contours of fairways and greens at Old Sandwich are gently rolling and create multiple and interesting shot options, similar to a heathland course in England.”

“Another Crenshaw-Coore masterpiece cut out of scrub pines and sand on the way to Cape Cod in Massachusetts. In typical fashion, they have created a fantastic layout. Great variety of holes, and use of bunkers to guide ones eye and strategy.”

“One of the longest, most unique walks to the first tee -- it's a beautiful one, over a stone bridge and a pond (which is actually the only water on the course).”

“What a piece of property -- rolling terrain and beautiful landscapes. Typical of Coore and Crenshaw they routed the holes beautifully with every one unique in some way. I loved the rumpled fairways, the mounds and hillocks, the massive undulating greens, the ups and downs and every aspect of the design.”

“Terrific practice area with an indoor facility with three hitting bays complete some first-class amenities. If invited to stay over in one of the cottages, charming as anywhere.”

Pinterest Courtesy of Old Sandwich GC Hole No. 3

Pinterest Courtesy of Old Sandwich GC Hole No. 7

Pinterest The Henebrys/Courtesy of Old Sandwich GC Hole No. 15

Pinterest The Henebrys/Courtesy of Old Sandwich GC Hole No. 17

