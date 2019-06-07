The Best Golf Courses in Oklahoma

Pinterest Courtesy of Southern Hills CC

1 . (1) Southern Hills C.C. ( pictured above ), Tulsa •

2. (2) Oak Tree National , Edmond •

3. (3) Karsten Creek G.C., Stillwater ^

4. (4) The Patriot G.C., Owasso

5. (6) Twin Hills G. & C.C., Oklahoma City

6. (8) The Territory G. & C.C., Duncan 7. (5) Oak Tree C.C. (East), Edmond

8. (10) Cedar Ridge C.C., Broken Arrow 9. (9) Oak Tree C.C. (West), Edmond 10. (7) Oklahoma City G. & C.C., Nichols Hills

KEY TO SYMBOLS

(2017-'18 ranking in parentheses)

• America's 100 Greatest Course

≈ America's Second 100 Greatest

^ America's 100 Greatest Public Course

NR Not ranked in 2017-’18

Some courses are ranked in Best in State but did not receive enough ballots to be considered for national lists.

America's 100 Greatest & America's Second 100 Greatest requires a minimum of 75 evaluations accumulated within 10 years, 100 Greatest Public 30 evaluations and Best in State 25 ballots. While a few highly ranked state courses do have a higher score than 100 Greatest, Second 100 Greatest or 100 Greatest Public courses within that state, and are listed above them, they will not appear on a national ranking until achieving the qualifying ballots.