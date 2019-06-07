The Best Golf Courses in Oklahoma

1 . (1) Southern Hills C.C. (pictured above), Tulsa •
2. (2) Oak Tree National, Edmond •
3. (3) Karsten Creek G.C., Stillwater ^
4. (4) The Patriot G.C., Owasso
5. (6) Twin Hills G. & C.C., Oklahoma City
6. (8) The Territory G. & C.C., Duncan 7. (5) Oak Tree C.C. (East), Edmond
8. (10) Cedar Ridge C.C., Broken Arrow 9. (9) Oak Tree C.C. (West), Edmond 10. (7) Oklahoma City G. & C.C., Nichols Hills
KEY TO SYMBOLS
(2017-'18 ranking in parentheses)
• America's 100 Greatest Course
≈ America's Second 100 Greatest
^ America's 100 Greatest Public Course
NR Not ranked in 2017-’18
Some courses are ranked in Best in State but did not receive enough ballots to be considered for national lists.
America's 100 Greatest & America's Second 100 Greatest requires a minimum of 75 evaluations accumulated within 10 years, 100 Greatest Public 30 evaluations and Best in State 25 ballots. While a few highly ranked state courses do have a higher score than 100 Greatest, Second 100 Greatest or 100 Greatest Public courses within that state, and are listed above them, they will not appear on a national ranking until achieving the qualifying ballots.