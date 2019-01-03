60. Oak Tree National

Pete Dye & Alice Dye (1976)/Tripp Davis (2012)

Oak Tree National was originally the men’s-only Oak Tree Golf Club, with 18 holes patterned after previous Dye designs (the par-3 eighth, for example, was a close cousin to his 17th at Harbour Town, complete with a basket trap on the back left). It has long been considered one of Pete Dye’s sternest tests of golf, a hilly layout with numerous water hazards and deep bunkers protecting some very tiny greens, as well as gusting Oklahoma winds and gnarly Bermudagrass rough. It’s been a PGA Tour Champions fixture in recent years, hosting the 2006 Senior PGA Championship and the 2014 Senior U.S. Open.

100 Greatest History: Ranked 1977-2000 and since 2017. Highest ranking: No. 15, 1987-1988. Previous ranking: No. 58

Panelist comments, Oak Tree National:

"Your first approach shot is when you start to realize that you need to tighten your belt buckle for the Pete Dye masterpiece. The land on which Oak Tree is situated belies the architectural creativity involved in the compilation of holes."

“Demanding and exacting test of every part of your golf game. Pete Dye offers you chances to go for some heroic, risk/reward shots -- if you can find the fairway -- for those bold enough. ”

“It still has one of the toughest starting holes in golf, especially for a hole that plays downhill and downwind most days.

“One of the toughest tests of golf! The course is always immaculate and they are constantly adding to and tweaking the course!”

“Very difficult with well-placed bunkers, large oaks framing each hole and water coming into play on 14 holes.”

“The term forced carry was coined after playing the par 3s on this layout.”

