The Best Golf Courses in North Carolina

1 . (1) Wade Hampton G.C. ( fifth hole pictured above ), Cashiers •

2. (2) Pinehurst Resort (No. 2) •^

3. (3) Diamond Creek G.C. , Banner Elk •

4. (7) Old Town Club, Winston-Salem •

5. (4) Eagle Point G.C. , Wilmington ≈

6. (5) Mountaintop G. & Lake Club, Cashiers ≈

7. (6) Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte ≈

8. (8) Grandfather G. & C.C., Linville ≈

9. (10) Charlotte C.C. ≈

10. (9) Forest Creek G.C. (North), Pinehurst ≈

11. (13) Roaring Gap Club

12. (12) Dormie Club, West End

13. (17) Tobacco Road G.C., Sanford ^

14. (15) Linville Ridge C.C.

15. (16) Champion Hills Club, Hendersonville

16. (11) Sedgefield C.C., Greensboro

17. (19) C.C. Of North Carolina (Dogwood), Pinehurst

18. (14) Forest Creek G.C. (South), Pinehurst

19. (20) Pinehurst Resort (No. 8) ^

20. (21) Biltmore Forest C.C., Asheville

21. (22) Pine Needles Lodge & G.C., Southern Pines ^

22. (23) The Cliffs At Walnut Cove, Arden

23. (NR) Mid Pines Inn & G.C., Southern Pines ^

24. (24) Old North State Club, New London 25. (NR) Treyburn C.C., Durham

KEY TO SYMBOLS

(2017-'18 ranking in parentheses)

• America's 100 Greatest Course

≈ America's Second 100 Greatest

^ America's 100 Greatest Public Course

NR Not rated in 2017-’18

Some courses are ranked in Best in State but did not receive enough ballots to be considered for national lists.

America's 100 Greatest & America's Second 100 Greatest requires a minimum of 75 evaluations accumulated within 10 years, 100 Greatest Public 30 evaluations and Best in State 25 ballots. While a few highly ranked state courses do have a higher score than 100 Greatest, Second 100 Greatest or 100 Greatest Public courses within that state, and are listed above them, they will not appear on a national ranking until achieving the qualifying ballots.