The Best Golf Courses in North Carolina

1 . (1) Wade Hampton G.C. (fifth hole pictured above), Cashiers •
2. (2) Pinehurst Resort (No. 2) •^
3. (3) Diamond Creek G.C., Banner Elk •
4. (7) Old Town Club, Winston-Salem •
5. (4) Eagle Point G.C., Wilmington ≈
6. (5) Mountaintop G. & Lake Club, Cashiers ≈
7. (6) Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte ≈
8. (8) Grandfather G. & C.C., Linville ≈
9. (10) Charlotte C.C. ≈
10. (9) Forest Creek G.C. (North), Pinehurst ≈
11. (13) Roaring Gap Club
12. (12) Dormie Club, West End
13. (17) Tobacco Road G.C., Sanford ^
14. (15) Linville Ridge C.C.
15. (16) Champion Hills Club, Hendersonville
16. (11) Sedgefield C.C., Greensboro
17. (19) C.C. Of North Carolina (Dogwood), Pinehurst
18. (14) Forest Creek G.C. (South), Pinehurst
19. (20) Pinehurst Resort (No. 8) ^
20. (21) Biltmore Forest C.C., Asheville
21. (22) Pine Needles Lodge & G.C., Southern Pines ^
22. (23) The Cliffs At Walnut Cove, Arden
23. (NR) Mid Pines Inn & G.C., Southern Pines ^
24. (24) Old North State Club, New London 25. (NR) Treyburn C.C., Durham
KEY TO SYMBOLS
(2017-'18 ranking in parentheses)
• America's 100 Greatest Course
≈ America's Second 100 Greatest
^ America's 100 Greatest Public Course
NR Not rated in 2017-’18
Some courses are ranked in Best in State but did not receive enough ballots to be considered for national lists.
America's 100 Greatest & America's Second 100 Greatest requires a minimum of 75 evaluations accumulated within 10 years, 100 Greatest Public 30 evaluations and Best in State 25 ballots. While a few highly ranked state courses do have a higher score than 100 Greatest, Second 100 Greatest or 100 Greatest Public courses within that state, and are listed above them, they will not appear on a national ranking until achieving the qualifying ballots.