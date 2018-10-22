Trending
Melissa Gets Marcia'ed

NFL reporter takes football to the face while she's delivering on-air sideline report, takes it like a champ

By
2 hours ago

Being an NFL sideline reporter is a job not for the faint of heart. It might seem like a glamorous job—appearing on-air just a few times a broadcast and getting one of the best seats in the house. But while doing your job and reporting the news, you're likely to hear players and coachers using curses you've never dreamed about, fans saying even worse than that, and to top it off, your physical well-being might be in danger.

That was the case with NFL Network sideline reporter Melissa Stark as she delivered a report from London's Wembley Stadium. You might've missed it, since the Chargers/Titans game started early on Sunday morning, so Stark's report came as many football fans were still sleeping.

Give Stark a ton of credit: She embraced the errant throw and rolled with the rest of her report quite impressively.

RELATED: How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Mike Vrabel questionably goes for two and fails miserably

It wasn't quite a Marcia Brady, get hit straight in the nose and end up with a humongous football-sized-injury situation. But that pass looked like it was coming in at full speed, and Melissa Stark just laughed it off and delivered a really strong report on Chargers running back Melvin Gordon missing Sunday morning's game. Well done, Melissa. We hope you had a nice safe seat on the sideline and avoided any more injuries the rest of your Sunday.

RELATED: How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Mike Vrabel questionably goes for two and fails miserably

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Halloween Costume Ideas

Pat McAfee dressed up as a 70-year-old man and drilled some field goals for cancer research

an hour ago
Melissa Gets Marcia'ed

NFL reporter takes football to the face while she's delivering on-air sideline report, takes a...

2 hours ago
Gambling

The Los Angeles Rams emerge as BIG favorites to win the Super Bowl

2 hours ago
Daggers

The 7 worst, Andy-Reid-hates-us-all bad beats of the weekend in college and pro football

2 hours ago
Monday Superlatives

The New England Patriots are a sucker punch to the solar plexus of goodness

2 hours ago
Movie Magic

Newly announced Hall-of-Fame golfer Jan Stephenson says Margot Robbie wants to play her in a...

20 hours ago
Highlights

Delaware kick returner trucks defender so hard that everyone freezes up, leading to wild TD

21 hours ago
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Mike Vrabel questionably goes for two and fails miserably

a day ago
Snow Bowl

This botched punt in the snow from the Wisconsin-Illinois game is the most Big Ten play ever

October 20, 2018
Hidden Talents

Sergio Garcia scores highlight-reel goal in European Tour player-caddie soccer match

October 19, 2018
The Loop

Odell Beckham Jr. admits to having a serious drinking problem (It's just not what you think)

October 19, 2018
Memory Lane

Courtesy cars at the Masters have come a long way from this hideous station wagon

October 19, 2018
Wait, What?

Watch Kawhi Leonard dunk the ball, then palm it before it hits the ground in this mesmerizing...

October 19, 2018
Gambling

An anonymous Vegas gambler with a fitting nickname has made a killing betting against Rutgers...

October 19, 2018
Must-Listen

CC Sabathia's F-bomb-laced rant on how to properly bean a batter is gold, Jerry! Gold!

October 19, 2018
Highlights

LeBron James and Damian Lillard's early dunk-off nearly brought the roof down in Portland

October 19, 2018
Annoying NFL Texts

Annoying NFL Texts: Is the Jon Gruden experiment already a bust?

October 18, 2018
Defensive Clinics

DeMarcus Cousins looks good in the swatting-little-kids'-shots phase of his comeback

October 18, 2018
Related
The LoopThe especially brutal social media reaction to Buff…
The LoopHow'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Mike Vrabel qu…
MagazineStrange But True - Golf Digest
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection