Trending
Super Bowl LIE

NFL Network commercial celebrates Patriots' Super Bowl LIII victory...on Friday

By
2 hours ago

Skeptics, conspiracy theorists, deep staters, Saints fans, and tinfoil hat enthusiasts gather round. We have a new one for you. On Friday, February 1st, 2019—two weeks removed from an NFC Championship pass interference debacle that had Big Easy sleuths digging up the SoCal addresses of an entire officiating crew—NFL Network debuted a brand-new commercial congratulating the Patriots' on their Super Bowl LIII victory...48 hours before kickoff.

Suffice to say, Office Max saw a big run on red markers this weekend...

Now, we're not saying the NFL rigged the Super Bowl (even though Todd Gurley's one first down run of the night was brought back on a phantom holding call) or that there's even any any bias (despite the fact a guy who was suspended four games for PED use earlier this season won Super Bowl MVP without so much as a "random" drug test). But tied up in a boiler room somewhere deep inside NFL HQ, there's an associate commercials coordinator who has answers. By tomorrow morning, his social security number will be scrubbed from government databases and the trail will go cold, but take solace in the fact that somebody on this giant football in the sky knew the truth.

RELATED: A rundown of all the times Boston has been caught cheating

Of course, we here at The Loop, encourage you to think for yourself and make your own judgements calls. If you want to ignore Spygate and Deflategate and HeadsetGate and the fact a guy who was federally indicted for selling medication he claimed cured cancer (but actually didn't) feeds Tom Brady mystery pills by the spoonful, go ahead. Bury your head in the Cape Cod sand. But where there's smoke, there's generally fire, and something tells us the Pats will be burning in it for all of eternity.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Super Bowl LIE

NFL Network commercial celebrates Patriots' Super Bowl LIII victory...on Friday

2 hours ago
"Pretty, pretty good"

This story about Larry David playing Augusta National is exactly what you'd expect from Larry...

2 hours ago
Super Bowl

Tom Brady's college resume includes hilarious descriptions of jobs he held at two golf courses

3 hours ago
Monday Superlatives

There is no more hopeless franchise in sports than the New York Knicks

4 hours ago
Movement

Of course Roger Clemens still throws a filthy breaking ball at 56 years young

February 3, 2019
What The ...?

Here's Johnny Miller eating Cheez Whiz straight from the can like an absolute madman during

February 2, 2019
Decisions, Decisions

Kyler Murray is not even saying words when he's asked about playing football or baseball now

February 1, 2019
Phoenix Open

Pitcher has clubs stolen at Waste Management Phoenix Open, proceeds to fall for online hoax

February 1, 2019
Coffee Shop 2.0

New California sports bar Costanza's will always have one TV playing 'Seinfeld' on loop

February 1, 2019
Torts Being Torts

John Tortorella absolutely rips his own team apart, remains the press conference GOAT

January 31, 2019
Kuuuuuch

Matt Kuchar dragging Bryson DeChambeau is the best moment of Phoenix Open so far

January 31, 2019
"Nerves"

This Johnny Miller tribute video will make you realize how much you'll miss him in the booth

January 31, 2019
Jimmmmmmmmmm

Super Bowl LIII: Every Tony Romo-related prop bet we could find for the Super Bowl broadcast

January 31, 2019
Gambling

Why Rams vs. Patriots is a Super Bowl betting oddity that's only happened once before

January 31, 2019
Harry Kane Who?

Tottenham ball boy baits opponent into yellow card, winks to fans, becomes instant legend

January 31, 2019
Boooooo

Enes Kanter finally sees action, kisses MSG floor and promptly airballs first shot

January 31, 2019
News & Tours

Throwback Thursday: That time Tiger Woods had his gallery perform manual labor and move a...

January 31, 2019
Daggers

World Long Drive competitor snaps driver in half during first warmup session of the year, the...

January 30, 2019
Related
The LoopWe haven't even tried Sam Adams' new Tom Brady beer…
The LoopJimmy Garoppolo got $79,000 for the Patriots making…
The LoopA semi-statistical power ranking of 'Madden' cover …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection