The Best Golf Courses in New Mexico

1 . (1) Paa-Ko Ridge G.C. (1st/2nd) ( pictured above ), Sandia Park ^

2. (2) The Club At Las Campanas (Sunset), Santa Fe

3. (3) The Club At Las Campanas (Sunrise), Santa Fe

4. (4) Rainmakers G.C. Alto

5. (6) Black Mesa G.C. La Mesilla ^ 6. (5) Twin Warriors G.C., Santa Ana Pueblo ^

7. (7) Piñon Hills G. Cse. Farmington ^

8. (9) Cochiti G.C. Cochiti Lake ^ 9. (NR) Sandia G.C., Albuquerque ^

10. (NR) Univ. Of New Mexico G. Cse. (Championship), Albuquerque ^

KEY TO SYMBOLS

(2017-'18 ranking in parentheses)

• America's 100 Greatest Course

≈ America's Second 100 Greatest

^ America's 100 Greatest Public Course

NR Not rated in 2017-’18

Some courses are ranked in Best in State but did not receive enough ballots to be considered for national lists.

America's 100 Greatest & America's Second 100 Greatest requires a minimum of 75 evaluations accumulated within 10 years, 100 Greatest Public 30 evaluations and Best in State 25 ballots. While a few highly ranked state courses do have a higher score than 100 Greatest, Second 100 Greatest or 100 Greatest Public courses within that state, and are listed above them, they will not appear on a national ranking until achieving the qualifying ballots.