The Best Golf Courses in New Mexico

1 . (1) Paa-Ko Ridge G.C. (1st/2nd) (pictured above), Sandia Park ^
2. (2) The Club At Las Campanas (Sunset), Santa Fe
3. (3) The Club At Las Campanas (Sunrise), Santa Fe
4. (4) Rainmakers G.C. Alto
5. (6) Black Mesa G.C. La Mesilla ^ 6. (5) Twin Warriors G.C., Santa Ana Pueblo ^
7. (7) Piñon Hills G. Cse. Farmington ^
8. (9) Cochiti G.C. Cochiti Lake ^ 9. (NR) Sandia G.C., Albuquerque ^
10. (NR) Univ. Of New Mexico G. Cse. (Championship), Albuquerque ^
KEY TO SYMBOLS
(2017-'18 ranking in parentheses)
• America's 100 Greatest Course
≈ America's Second 100 Greatest
^ America's 100 Greatest Public Course
NR Not rated in 2017-’18
Some courses are ranked in Best in State but did not receive enough ballots to be considered for national lists.
America's 100 Greatest & America's Second 100 Greatest requires a minimum of 75 evaluations accumulated within 10 years, 100 Greatest Public 30 evaluations and Best in State 25 ballots. While a few highly ranked state courses do have a higher score than 100 Greatest, Second 100 Greatest or 100 Greatest Public courses within that state, and are listed above them, they will not appear on a national ranking until achieving the qualifying ballots.